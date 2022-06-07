Nairn looking forward to facing top American opposition in pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn looking forward to facing top American opposition in pre-season

By Callum Law
June 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 7:17 pm
Nairn County will play the Washington Huskies in pre-season
Nairn County will play the Washington Huskies in pre-season

Nairn County are looking forward to welcoming one of America’s best college sides to Station Park in pre-season.

The Breedon Highland League outfit will face the Washington Huskies, from Washington University, Seattle on Saturday July 2.

Washington are coached by Jamie Clark, son of legendary Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby, and will also face Ayr United, Aberdeen, Forfar Athletic and Dundee United during their 11-day tour of Scotland.

The Huskies are one of the best university sides in America and played in the final of the national soccer championship, the College Cup, last year.

Bobby Clark and former Banks o’ Dee manager Garry Welsh – whose father George was Nairn’s assistant manager when they won the Highland League in 1976 – helped to set-up the friendly.

Nairn director of football Graeme Macleod said: “It’s something quite different and it’s a good standard of team we’ll be playing.

“Usually at this stage it’s all about getting players’ fitness up and getting them game time.

“We play similar clubs for most of the year so to play a different team of a good standard is really good.

“I believe they are the second best college team in America so we’re very excited to welcome them to Station Park.

“Pre-season is all about pitting your wits against different opposition.

“Teams in our area will generally play Inverness Caley Thistle or Ross County or try to play another Premiership or Championship team.

“To have this game in the calendar is great because the Washington Huskies will be on par with a full-time Championship or League One club.

“We look forward to hosting their travelling party, there’s about 45 people coming over.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]