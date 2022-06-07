Nairn looking forward to facing top American opposition in pre-season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County are looking forward to welcoming one of America’s best college sides to Station Park in pre-season.

The Breedon Highland League outfit will face the Washington Huskies, from Washington University, Seattle on Saturday July 2.

Washington are coached by Jamie Clark, son of legendary Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby, and will also face Ayr United, Aberdeen, Forfar Athletic and Dundee United during their 11-day tour of Scotland.

The Huskies are one of the best university sides in America and played in the final of the national soccer championship, the College Cup, last year.

Bobby Clark and former Banks o’ Dee manager Garry Welsh – whose father George was Nairn’s assistant manager when they won the Highland League in 1976 – helped to set-up the friendly.

Nairn director of football Graeme Macleod said: “It’s something quite different and it’s a good standard of team we’ll be playing.

🟡 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE CONFIRMED ⚫️ Sat 2 July – 3pm: @UW_MSoccer (H) Tue 5 July – TBC: @newelginjfc (A) Sat 9 July – 3pm: @TheCansOfficial (H) Tue 12 July – TBC: Forres Thistle (A) Sat 16 July – 2pm: @clydebankfc (A) pic.twitter.com/eGf6bwOS6v — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) June 7, 2022

“Usually at this stage it’s all about getting players’ fitness up and getting them game time.

“We play similar clubs for most of the year so to play a different team of a good standard is really good.

“I believe they are the second best college team in America so we’re very excited to welcome them to Station Park.

“Pre-season is all about pitting your wits against different opposition.

“Teams in our area will generally play Inverness Caley Thistle or Ross County or try to play another Premiership or Championship team.

“To have this game in the calendar is great because the Washington Huskies will be on par with a full-time Championship or League One club.

“We look forward to hosting their travelling party, there’s about 45 people coming over.”