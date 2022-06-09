Martin Skinner appointed as Formartine’s assistant manager; Lenny Wilson joins Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United have appointed Martin Skinner as assistant manager to Stuart Anderson.

The 33-year-old has previously managed Huntly in the Breedon Highland League and is looking forward to working with Anderson, who became boss at North Lodge Park in March.

Skinner said: “I am hugely honoured to have been offered the role of assistant manager at North Lodge Park.

“I would like to thank the Manager for putting his trust in me and I will do all I can going forward to repay the faith he has shown in me.”

Manager Anderson added: “I’m delighted to bring in someone of Martin’s calibre as my assistant.

“He was an ex-team-mate of mine at Peterhead and his previous coaching experience at SHFL level made him an appealing prospect to me for an assistant. He’ll add great quality to our club.”

Wilson in at Glebe Park

Elsewhere in the Highland League Brechin City have signed goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

The 25-year-old custodian has spent the last three years at League One club Peterhead following his return from a stint in America, but also had a loan spell with Brora Rangers last season.

Wilson is the Angus club’s fourth summer signing with Nathan Cooney, Euan Spark and Grady McGrath already arriving at Glebe Park.

Boss Andy Kirk said: “We’re delighted to get Lenny in who has experience in both the SPFL and Highland League, having played for Brora on loan last season.

“He’ll bring a technical quality to the back line and we believe he’s a goalkeeper that is only going to improve. We’re very pleased to get him on board.”