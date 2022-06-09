Martin Skinner appointed as Formartine’s assistant manager; Lenny Wilson joins Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin Skinner appointed as Formartine’s assistant manager; Lenny Wilson joins Brechin

By Callum Law
June 9, 2022, 8:33 pm
Formartine United have appointed Martin Skinner as assistant manager to Stuart Anderson.

The 33-year-old has previously managed Huntly in the Breedon Highland League and is looking forward to working with Anderson, who became boss at North Lodge Park in March.

Skinner said: “I am hugely honoured to have been offered the role of assistant manager at North Lodge Park.

“I would like to thank the Manager for putting his trust in me and I will do all I can going forward to repay the faith he has shown in me.”

Manager Anderson added: “I’m delighted to bring in someone of Martin’s calibre as my assistant.

“He was an ex-team-mate of mine at Peterhead and his previous coaching experience at SHFL level made him an appealing prospect to me for an assistant. He’ll add great quality to our club.”

Wilson in at Glebe Park

Elsewhere in the Highland League Brechin City have signed goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

The 25-year-old custodian has spent the last three years at League One club Peterhead following his return from a stint in America, but also had a loan spell with Brora Rangers last season.

Wilson is the Angus club’s fourth summer signing with Nathan Cooney, Euan Spark and Grady McGrath already arriving at Glebe Park.

Boss Andy Kirk said: “We’re delighted to get Lenny in who has experience in both the SPFL and Highland League, having played for Brora on loan last season.

“He’ll bring a technical quality to the back line and we believe he’s a goalkeeper that is only going to improve. We’re very pleased to get him on board.”

