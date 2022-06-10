Fort William appoint former Crawley Town coach as new manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William have appointed Chris Baffour as their new manager.

He succeeds Shadab Iftikhir who left Claggan Park last month.

A club statement read: “Fort William FC are delighted to announce Chris Baffour as manager for coming 2022/23 season.

“Chris has previously coached at Crawley Town FC U23 and does one to one analysis with various professional footballers.

“He holds a UEFA C licence and PFSA levels 1 to 3 in analysis.”

The Lochaber outfit have been relegated from the Breedon Highland League after withdrawing from the pyramid play-off against Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee on the eve of the first leg because of issues regarding player eligibility and the state of the pitch at Claggan Park.

Fort have taken their case to the Scottish FA and issued a statement refuting the Highland League’s claims about their lack of eligible players and taking issue with the inspection of Claggan Park.

Meanwhile, Formartine United have completed the signing of former Aberdeen midfielder Mark Gallagher.

The 21-year-old, who started his career at Ross County, also had loan spells at Forfar and Cliftonville during his time at the Dons.

Gallagher said: “I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen so far.

“Stuart Anderson has really sold the club to me and I’m delighted to sign for Formartine United.”

Formartine boss Anderson said: “Mark is exactly the quality of player I’m looking for at Formartine United.

“His playing pedigree is strong and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

