Stuart Anderson thrilled with Formartine United’s additions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Stuart Anderson thrilled with Formartine United’s additions

By Callum Law
June 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mark Gallagher has signed for Formartine United
Mark Gallagher has signed for Formartine United

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson has hailed his new recruits.

The North Lodge Park gaffer has signed former Aberdeen and Ross County midfielder Mark Gallagher and brought in Martin Skinner as his assistant manager.

Midfielder Gallagher, 21, also had loan spells with Forfar Athletic and Cliftonville during his time with the Dons and Anderson believes he could step back up the divisions in the future.

He said: “I’m delighted to get Mark, he’s a player who at our level and the level above had a host of clubs he could have joined.

“So I’m delighted he’s chosen us, you can’t doubt his talent and we’ll give him an opportunity to play 30 or 40 games.

“He’s been unlucky with the timing of Covid which probably hasn’t helped him.

“We’ll give Mark a platform to try to express himself and it might be a step back to allow him to take a couple of steps forward.

Stuart Anderson, centre, is pleased to have brought Mark Gallagher and Martin Skinner to Formartine United

“Mark’s perhaps unlucky not to still be in full-time football.

“But he’s bought into what we do and how we try to give young lads an opportunity and try to push them to go back full-time again.

“I think Mark appreciates that and I’m pleased he’s chosen ourselves.

“The model we’re aiming for with young players who have come out of full-time football is to express themselves and allow them to try to put themselves in the shop window.

“It can only bode well for Formartine United that we’ve got someone of Mark’s calibre.”

Skinner a good fit

Anderson is also looking forward to working with assistant manager Skinner.

The 33-year-old was with Aberdeen, Peterhead, Huntly and Deveronvale during his playing career and also managed Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.

Anderson added: “I played with Martin at Peterhead, but people probably don’t realise that because it’s quite a while ago.

“But Martin’s played in the Highland League and at a higher level.

“We’ve got a lot of young players who have come out of full-time football and he’s had that experience himself.

“He’s also coached and managed in the Highland League and is well qualified as a coach.

“Martin knows the game really well and I think his character will be perfect for what both our young players and experienced players need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]