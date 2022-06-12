Stuart Anderson thrilled with Formartine United’s additions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson has hailed his new recruits.

The North Lodge Park gaffer has signed former Aberdeen and Ross County midfielder Mark Gallagher and brought in Martin Skinner as his assistant manager.

Midfielder Gallagher, 21, also had loan spells with Forfar Athletic and Cliftonville during his time with the Dons and Anderson believes he could step back up the divisions in the future.

He said: “I’m delighted to get Mark, he’s a player who at our level and the level above had a host of clubs he could have joined.

“So I’m delighted he’s chosen us, you can’t doubt his talent and we’ll give him an opportunity to play 30 or 40 games.

“He’s been unlucky with the timing of Covid which probably hasn’t helped him.

“We’ll give Mark a platform to try to express himself and it might be a step back to allow him to take a couple of steps forward.

“Mark’s perhaps unlucky not to still be in full-time football.

“But he’s bought into what we do and how we try to give young lads an opportunity and try to push them to go back full-time again.

“I think Mark appreciates that and I’m pleased he’s chosen ourselves.

“The model we’re aiming for with young players who have come out of full-time football is to express themselves and allow them to try to put themselves in the shop window.

“It can only bode well for Formartine United that we’ve got someone of Mark’s calibre.”

Skinner a good fit

Anderson is also looking forward to working with assistant manager Skinner.

The 33-year-old was with Aberdeen, Peterhead, Huntly and Deveronvale during his playing career and also managed Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.

Anderson added: “I played with Martin at Peterhead, but people probably don’t realise that because it’s quite a while ago.

“But Martin’s played in the Highland League and at a higher level.

“We’ve got a lot of young players who have come out of full-time football and he’s had that experience himself.

“He’s also coached and managed in the Highland League and is well qualified as a coach.

“Martin knows the game really well and I think his character will be perfect for what both our young players and experienced players need.”