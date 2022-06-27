Huntly’s Allan Hale happy with new addition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Huntly’s Allan Hale happy with new addition

By Callum Law
June 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:54 am
New Huntly signing Adam Morris, centre, in action for Fort William last season
New Huntly signing Adam Morris, centre, in action for Fort William last season.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is thrilled to have recruited Adam Morris.

The English winger joins the Christie Park club on a two-year contract having played in the Breedon Highland League for Fort William during the second half of last season.

Hale revealed Morris caught his eye during the Black and Golds’ 1-1 draw with Fort in February.

He said: “Adam really impressed us when we played against Fort William, he played off the striker that day and was very good at finding space.

“He showed a lot of bravery and composure and we had him watched after that a few times.

“We were there the day they drew with Formartine and he scored a wonder goal that day.

“But his overall performance was very good and I think it’s the sign of good player when they demonstrate that bravery and calmness on the ball against good teams.

“Adam’s also got good energy and tenacity off the ball, we’ve been speaking to him for a while and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’s at a good age and hopefully we can help develop him over the next couple of seasons and he can help us kick on as well.”

Hale’s perfect blend

As a result of joining Huntly Morris, 18, has moved to Aberdeen.

Looking ahead to the new season Hale believes he has the right blend of youth and experience within his squad.

He added: “It’s not just young players we look for, we also need the balance between young players and experienced players.

Huntly manager Allan Hale.
Huntly manager Allan Hale is happy with the make-up of his squad for the new season

“You see that with the signings of Ryan Sewell and Greg Buchan who are still quite young but have plenty of experience within the Highland League.

“You need to have that balance, I don’t think you can kick on if you’re too young.

“You need a core of experienced boys and we’ve got that with the likes of Michael Clark, Andy Hunter Zander Jack, Alex Thoirs, Ross Still and Colin Charlesworth.

“We’ve got that blend and that mix which is important for us going forward.”

