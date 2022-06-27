Huntly’s Allan Hale happy with new addition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly manager Allan Hale is thrilled to have recruited Adam Morris.

The English winger joins the Christie Park club on a two-year contract having played in the Breedon Highland League for Fort William during the second half of last season.

Hale revealed Morris caught his eye during the Black and Golds’ 1-1 draw with Fort in February.

He said: “Adam really impressed us when we played against Fort William, he played off the striker that day and was very good at finding space.

“He showed a lot of bravery and composure and we had him watched after that a few times.

“We were there the day they drew with Formartine and he scored a wonder goal that day.

“But his overall performance was very good and I think it’s the sign of good player when they demonstrate that bravery and calmness on the ball against good teams.

“Adam’s also got good energy and tenacity off the ball, we’ve been speaking to him for a while and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’s at a good age and hopefully we can help develop him over the next couple of seasons and he can help us kick on as well.”

Hale’s perfect blend

As a result of joining Huntly Morris, 18, has moved to Aberdeen.

Looking ahead to the new season Hale believes he has the right blend of youth and experience within his squad.

He added: “It’s not just young players we look for, we also need the balance between young players and experienced players.

“You see that with the signings of Ryan Sewell and Greg Buchan who are still quite young but have plenty of experience within the Highland League.

“You need to have that balance, I don’t think you can kick on if you’re too young.

“You need a core of experienced boys and we’ve got that with the likes of Michael Clark, Andy Hunter Zander Jack, Alex Thoirs, Ross Still and Colin Charlesworth.

“We’ve got that blend and that mix which is important for us going forward.”