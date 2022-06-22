Second season targets laid down by Clachnacuddin striker Connor Bunce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clach striker Connor Bunce is relishing the chance to chip in with key goals alongside hot-shot James Anderson next season.

The 20-year-old joined the Highland League side from Inverness Athletic two years ago.

The Highland League’s young player of the season Anderson, also 20, netted 24 goals for the Merkinchers, eight behind Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour.

For Bunce, he just wants to keep on developing and contributing to the team.

He said: “Last season was my first season and I am determined to progress further this year. I want to keep my place in the starting 11.

“I scored eight goals last season, which was good after getting into the team in the second half of the season. Hopefully I can help James (Anderson) out up front.

“I’m really enjoying my football. All the boys are really good and a lot of us have been playing here from the age of about 16, so that helps.”

Bunce ready for tough campaign

The 11th-placed Lilywhites were only one win away from finishing in the top eight last season, which would have been their highest finish in nine years.

Breaking into the top 10 is the goal for forward Bunce and the Grant Street side.

He said: “We have a strong squad here and we will be looking to just kick on from last season. Our target is to break into the top 10.

“The league and the teams just seem to be getting stronger every year.”

Good play – despite pre-season defeat

Clach kicked off their pre-season matches on Saturday with a 5-0 home loss against sharp League 2 opponents Elgin City.

Bunce was happy to pluck the positives from the exercise, adding: “It was a good run-out for us, just what we need at the start of pre-season. All the boys will benefit from the early start.

“Despite the result, I still felt as if we played good football. We made a couple of mistakes, allowing crosses into the box and that cost us.”

Boss looking upwards for new term

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald, meanwhile, and his management team were rewarded for their solid, progressive work in April by being given contracts until the summer of 2026.

And the Clach boss is keeping his focus on improving the squad and consistency of results going into the new campaign.

He said: “We were one win away from the top eight last season and our target is simply to improve on last season. We will work the players hard in pre-season and look to kick on again.

“We’re not saying there will be a massive improvement, but as long as we progress from last year.

“We have got a certain style and a way we want to do things. People think it’s easy to play the way we do, but it’s not because you have to work doubly hard to get the ball back.

“Our pitch is immaculate. Fair play to our groundsman Sion Evans – he knows the way we like to play. We just need a wee bit of aggression within our play at times.”

The signing of former Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren was a bold move by the Inverness club on Sunday, with MacDonald making the central defence an area of high priority for strengthening.

And Warren could make his debut against his old club next Wednesday (June 29) when Clach’s next pre-season game is against Championship side ICT.