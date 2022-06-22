Buckie youths given free tickets for Graeme Stewart’s testimonial against Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local youngsters will get to watch Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart’s testimonial against Aberdeen free of charge thanks to the generosity of the match sponsor.

Subsea Pressure Controls is sponsoring the glamour game at Victoria Park on Saturday and managing director Neil Fentie has donated 60 tickets to Buckie Thistle youth development.

The Buckie boss is being honoured with a testimonial against the Dons following 14 years of service to the Jags as player and manager.

David Stewart, Graeme’s father and chair of his testimonial committee, said: “It’s a great gesture from Neil and it sums up the kind of person he is.

“I remember when Storm Arwen arrived last year Neil handed out generators free of charge to various people and organisations who were without power.

“Neil’s a larger than life character, but he does a lot to help people and he’s got a heart of gold.

“It’s great that plenty of youngsters from Buckie’s youth development programme will be coming along to the game.

“You want the youngsters to come to things like this, not only to see their local club Buckie play, but also to see Aberdeen.

“It should be a great day and hopefully everyone will enjoy it.”

Great to be playing the Dons

The planning for Stewart’s testimonial started in 2019 but the coronavirus pandemic led to a delay.

It is expected Buckie will face a strong Aberdeen team with Saturday’s game their only friendly before they fly to Spain next week for a training camp.

David Stewart added: “It was in 2019 that Aberdeen agreed to honour Graeme and play Buckie in the testimonial.

“Aberdeen have been brilliant since then and because of circumstances and things being more relaxed it was decided this summer was the time to do it.

“Over the last few months there has been plenty of dialogue and we managed to find a date which suited all parties.

“Aberdeen’s handling of the whole thing from the start of the process up to now has been tremendous.

“With this being their only fixture ahead of their pre-season training camp it’s likely they’ll play the majority of their first-team squad.”

Will to win

During his time with Buckie, Graeme has won three Breedon Highland League title and David is pleased to see his commitment to the Jags being recognised.

He said: “Graeme’s a charismatic character and I’m proud of what he’s done at Buckie.

“Graeme is an astute and professional person in his business life and he brings that to his football as well.

“People might argue about that given some of his run-ins with referees, but even people like Sir Alex Ferguson had run-ins with referees.

“For people in football it’s a passion within them and if you took that passion out of them they wouldn’t be the same.

“With Graeme it’s his will to win and that’s something he’s always had.”

For fans unable to attend the game it also being streamed online here.