2022-23 Breedon Highland League fixtures released: Champions Fraserburgh start at home to Deveronvale

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is relishing trying to defend the Breedon Highland League title following the release of the 2022-23 fixtures.

The Broch will start their title defence against Deveronvale at Bellslea on July 23.

After that the Buchan side will take on Buckie Thistle – who were second last term – at Victoria Park on July 30.

Boss Cowie said: “We knew we would be starting at home and unfurling the flag, so it’s good to be at home.

“But regardless of who you play, it’s all about how you approach games and how you handle games.

“You can look and go ‘that game’s easier and that game’s harder’ but every team has had a break and every team will be well-prepared so it won’t be easy.

“There will be a busy schedule at the start of the season. We’re in the League Cup, the Challenge Cup and the Aberdeenshire competitions as well as the league.

‘Good start important’

“We’ll need everyone in the squad, but it’s an exciting time and we’ll be raring to go.

“Getting off to a good start is always important, you don’t want to be chasing early on.

“But every team will have a blip or a sticky patch at some point.

“It’s important to get off to a good start, but everyone will be saying the same.

“There will be eight or nine teams who will think they can win the title and no game is easy.

“We saw that last season and dropped points at home that people maybe didn’t expect – there’s never been any easy games in the Highland League.

“We’re pleased to be starting at home, but Deveronvale will determined to start their season with a win at Bellslea, so we’ll need to be up for it.

“Buckie away on the second weekend is a tasty game and you’ve got to play everyone at some point.

“There are a lot of big games over the course of the season, but the biggest one for us right now is Deveronvale.”

Elsewhere on the opening day, Highland League new boys Banks o’ Dee will face Nairn County at Spain Park.

Buckie host Wick Academy at Victoria Park, Keith entertain Brora Rangers at Kynoch Park and Brechin City welcome Rothes to Glebe Park.

Turriff United tackle Huntly in an Aberdeenshire derby at the Haughs, Formartine United make the trip to Lossiemouth, Clachnacuddin are at home to Inverurie Locos and Strathspey Thistle meet Forres Mechanics at Seafield Park.

Full fixture list

The 2022-23 Breedon Highland League fixtures are as follows:

Saturday 23 July 2022 Match Day 1

Buckie Thistle v Wick Academy, Keith v Brora Rangers, Fraserburgh v Deveronvale, Turriff United v Huntly, Lossiemouth v Formartine United, Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Loco Works, Strathspey Thistle v Forres Mechanics, Banks o’ Dee v Nairn County, Brechin City v Rothes.

Wednesday 27 July 2022 NSFA/ADFA Cup competitions

Saturday 30 July 2022 Match Day 2

Wick Academy v Keith, Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh, Brora Rangers v Turriff United, Deveronvale v Lossiemouth, Huntly v Clachnacuddin, Formartine United v Strathspey Thistle, Inverurie Loco Works v Banks o’ Dee, Forres Mechanics v Brechin City, Nairn County v Rothes.

Saturday 6 August 2022 Match Day 3

Fraserburgh v Wick Academy, Turriff United v Keith, Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle, Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers, Strathspey Thistle v Deveronvale, Banks o’ Dee v Huntly, Brechin City v Formartine United, Rothes v Inverurie Loco Works, Nairn County v Forres Mechanics.

Tuesday 9 August 2022 Challenge Cup Round

Saturday 13 August 2022 Match Day 4

Wick Academy v Turriff United, Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth, Keith v Clachnacuddin, Buckie Thistle v Strathspey Thistle, Brora Rangers v Banks o’ Dee, Deveronvale v Brechin City, Huntly v Rothes, Formartine United v Nairn County, Inverurie Loco Works v Forres Mechanics.

Wednesday 17 August 2022 NSFA/ADFA Cup competitions

Saturday 20 August 2022 Match Day 5

Lossiemouth v Wick Academy, Clachnacuddin v Turriff United, Strathspey Thistle v Fraserburgh, Banks o’ Dee v Keith, Brechin City v Buckie Thistle, Rothes v Brora Rangers, Nairn County v Deveronvale, Forres Mechanics v Huntly, Inverurie Loco Works v Formartine United.

Wednesday 24 August 2022 Match Day 6

Wick Academy v Clachnacuddin, Lossiemouth v Strathspey Thistle, Turriff United v Banks o’ Dee, Fraserburgh v Brechin City, Keith v Rothes, Buckie Thistle v Nairn County, Brora Rangers v Forres Mechanics, Deveronvale v Inverurie Loco Works, Huntly v Formartine United.

Saturday 27 August 2022 Match Day 7

Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy, Banks o’ Dee v Clachnacuddin, Brechin City v Lossiemouth, Rothes v Turriff United, Nairn County v Fraserburgh, Forres Mechanics v Keith, Inverurie Loco Works v Buckie Thistle, Formartine United v Brora Rangers, Huntly v Deveronvale.

Wednesday 31 August 2022 NSFA/ADFA Cup competitions

Saturday 3 September 2022 Match Day 8

Wick Academy v Banks o’ Dee, Strathspey Thistle v Brechin City, Clachnacuddin v Rothes, Lossiemouth v Nairn County, Turriff United v Forres Mechanics, Fraserburgh v Inverurie Loco Works, Keith v Formartine United, Buckie Thistle v Huntly, Brora Rangers v Deveronvale.

Saturday 10 September 2022 Match Day 9

Brechin City v Wick Academy, Rothes v Banks o’ Dee, Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle, Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin, Inverurie Loco Works v Lossiemouth, Formartine United v Turriff United, Huntly v Fraserburgh, Deveronvale v Keith, Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle.

Saturday 17 September 2022 Scottish Cup Round 1

Saturday 24 September 2022 Match Day 10

Wick Academy v Rothes, Brechin City v Nairn County, Banks o’ Dee v Forres Mechanics, Strathspey Thistle v Inverurie Loco Works, Clachnacuddin v Formartine United, Lossiemouth v Huntly, Turriff United v Deveronvale, Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers, Keith v Buckie Thistle.

Saturday 1 October 2022 Match Day 11 (Reserved for ADFA and NSFA Cup Finals)

Nairn County v Wick Academy, Forres Mechanics v Rothes, Inverurie Loco Works v Brechin City, Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee, Huntly v Strathspey Thistle, Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin, Brora Rangers v Lossiemouth, Buckie Thistle v Turriff United, Keith v Fraserburgh.

Wednesday 5 October 2022 Match Day 12

Forres Mechanics v Wick Academy, Nairn County v Inverurie Loco Works, Rothes v Formartine United, Brechin City v Huntly, Banks o’ Dee v Deveronvale, Strathspey Thistle v Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin v Buckie Thistle, Lossiemouth v Keith, Turriff United v Fraserburgh.

Saturday 8 October 2022 Match Day 13

Wick Academy v Inverurie Loco Works, Formartine United v Forres Mechanics, Huntly v Nairn County, Deveronvale v Rothes, Brora Rangers v Brechin City, Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee, Keith v Strathspey Thistle, Fraserburgh v Clachnacuddin, Turriff United v Lossiemouth.

Saturday 15 October 2022 Match Day 14

Wick Academy v Formartine United Inverurie Loco Works v Huntly Forres Mechanics v Deveronvale Nairn County v Brora Rangers Rothes v Buckie Thistle Brechin City v Keith Banks o’ Dee v Fraserburgh Strathspey Thistle v Turriff United Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth.

Saturday 22 October 2022 Scottish Cup Round 2

Saturday 29 October 2022 Match Day 15 (SHFL League Cup Preliminary Round)

Huntly v Wick Academy, Deveronvale v Formartine United, Brora Rangers v Inverurie Loco Works, Buckie Thistle v Forres Mechanics, Keith v Nairn County, Fraserburgh v Rothes, Turriff United v Brechin City, Lossiemouth v Banks o’ Dee, Clachnacuddin v Strathspey Thistle.

Saturday 5 November 2022 Match Day 16

Wick Academy v Deveronvale, Huntly v Brora Rangers, Formartine United v Buckie Thistle, Inverurie Loco Works v Keith, Forres Mechanics v Fraserburgh, Nairn County v Turriff United, Rothes v Lossiemouth, Brechin City v Clachnacuddin, Strathspey Thistle v Banks o’ Dee.

Saturday 12 November 2022 SHFL League Cup Round 1

2022 Match Day 17

Keith v Wick Academy, Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle, Turriff United v Brora Rangers, Lossiemouth v Deveronvale, Clachnacuddin v Huntly, Strathspey Thistle v Formartine United, Banks o’ Dee v Inverurie Loco Works, Brechin City v Forres Mechanics, Rothes v Nairn County.

Saturday 26 November 2022 Match Day 18 (Scottish Cup Round 3)

Wick Academy v Fraserburgh, Keith v Turriff United, Buckie Thistle v Lossiemouth, Brora Rangers v Clachnacuddin, Deveronvale v Strathspey Thistle, Huntly v Banks o’ Dee, Formartine United v Brechin City, Inverurie Loco Works v Rothes, Forres Mechanics v Nairn County.

Saturday 3 December 2022 SHFL League Cup Round 2

Saturday 10 December 2022 Match Day 19

Turriff United v Wick Academy Lossiemouth v Fraserburgh Clachnacuddin v Keith Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers Brechin City v Deveronvale Rothes v Huntly Nairn County v Formartine United Forres Mechanics v Inverurie Loco Works.

Saturday 17 December 2022 Match Day 20

Wick Academy v Lossiemouth, Turriff United v Clachnacuddin, Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle, Keith v Banks o’ Dee, Buckie Thistle v Brechin City, Brora Rangers v Rothes, Deveronvale v Nairn County, Huntly v Forres Mechanics, Formartine United v Inverurie Loco Works.

Tuesday 27 December 2022 Match Day 21

Wick Academy v Brora Rangers, Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle, Huntly v Keith, Formartine United v Fraserburgh, Inverurie Loco Works v Turriff United, Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth, Nairn County v Clachnacuddin, Rothes v Strathspey Thistle, Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee.

Tuesday 3 January 2023 Match Day 22

Brora Rangers v Wick Academy, Buckie Thistle v Deveronvale, Keith v Huntly, Fraserburgh v Formartine United, Turriff United v Inverurie Loco Works, Lossiemouth v Forres Mechanics, Clachnacuddin v Nairn County, Strathspey Thistle v Rothes, Banks o’ Dee v Brechin City.

Saturday 7 January 2023 Match Day 23

Wick Academy v Buckie Thistle, Brora Rangers v Keith, Deveronvale v Fraserburgh, Huntly v Turriff United, Formartine United v Lossiemouth, Inverurie Loco Works v Clachnacuddin, Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle, Nairn County v Banks o’ Dee, Rothes v Brechin City.

Saturday 14 January 2023 Match Day 24

Clachnacuddin v Wick Academy, Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth, Banks o’ Dee v Turriff United, Brechin City v Fraserburgh, Rothes v Keith, Nairn County v Buckie Thistle, Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers, Inverurie Loco Works v Deveronvale, Formartine United v Huntly.

Saturday 21 January 2023 Match Day 25

Wick Academy v Strathspey Thistle, Clachnacuddin v Banks o’ Dee, Lossiemouth v Brechin City, Turriff United v Rothes, Fraserburgh v Nairn County, Keith v Forres Mechanics, Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Loco Works, Brora Rangers v Formartine United, Deveronvale v Huntly.

Saturday 28 January 2023 Match Day 26

Banks o’ Dee v Wick Academy, Brechin City v Strathspey Thistle, Rothes v Clachnacuddin, Nairn County v Lossiemouth, Forres Mechanics v Turriff United, Inverurie Loco Works v Fraserburgh, Formartine United v Keith, Huntly v Buckie Thistle, Deveronvale v Brora Rangers.

Saturday 4 February 2023 Match Day 27

Wick Academy v Brechin City, Banks o’ Dee v Rothes, Strathspey Thistle v Nairn County, Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics, Lossiemouth v Inverurie Loco Works, Turriff United v Formartine United, Fraserburgh v Huntly, Keith v Deveronvale, Buckie Thistle v Brora Rangers.

Saturday 11 February 2023 Match Day 28

Rothes v Wick Academy, Nairn County v Brechin City, Forres Mechanics v Banks o’ Dee, Inverurie Loco Works v Strathspey Thistle, Formartine United v Clachnacuddin, Huntly v Lossiemouth, Deveronvale v Turriff United, Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle v Keith.

Saturday 18 February 2023 Match Day 29

Wick Academy v Nairn County, Rothes v Forres Mechanics, Brechin City v Inverurie Loco Works, Banks o’ Dee v Formartine United, Strathspey Thistle v Huntly, Clachnacuddin v Deveronvale, Lossiemouth v Brora Rangers, Turriff United v Buckie Thistle, Fraserburgh v Keith.

Saturday 25 February 2023 Match Day 30

Wick Academy v Forres Mechanics, Inverurie Loco Works v Nairn County, Formartine United v Rothes, Huntly v Brechin City, Deveronvale v Banks o’ Dee, Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle, Buckie Thistle v Clachnacuddin, Keith v Lossiemouth, Fraserburgh v Turriff United.

Saturday 4 March 2023 SHFL Semi Finals (Also reserved for pick up fixtures)

Saturday 11 March 2023 Match Day 31

Inverurie Loco Works v Wick Academy, Forres Mechanics v Formartine United, Nairn County v Huntly, Rothes v Deveronvale, Brechin City v Brora Rangers, Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle, Strathspey Thistle v Keith, Clachnacuddin v Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth v Turriff United.

Saturday 18 March 2023 Match Day 32

Formartine United v Wick Academy, Huntly v Inverurie Loco Works, Deveronvale v Forres Mechanics, Brora Rangers v Nairn County, Buckie Thistle v Rothes, Keith v Brechin City, Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee, Turriff United v Strathspey Thistle, Lossiemouth v Clachnacuddin.

Saturday 1 April 2023 Match Day 33

Wick Academy v Huntly, Formartine United v Deveronvale, Inverurie Loco Works v Brora Rangers, Forres Mechanics v Buckie Thistle, Nairn County v Keith, Rothes v Fraserburgh, Brechin City v Turriff United, Banks o’ Dee v Lossiemouth, Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin.

Saturday 8 April 2023 SHFL Cup Final Also reserved for pick up fixtures

Saturday 15 April 2023 Match Day 34

Deveronvale v Wick Academy, Brora Rangers v Huntly, Buckie Thistle v Formartine United, Keith v Inverurie Loco Works, Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics, Turriff United v Nairn County, Lossiemouth v Rothes, Clachnacuddin v Brechin City, Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle.