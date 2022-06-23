‘We haven’t got an answer’ – Fort William chairman John Trew disappointed after their appeal against relegation from the Highland League was dismissed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William chairman John Trew believes their appeal against relegation from the Breedon Highland League hasn’t been heard after a Scottish FA arbitration panel dismissed their case.

The Lochaber club had appealed to the governing body after withdrawing from the relegation play-off against Banks o’ Dee in April.

Issues surrounding player eligibility and the state of Claggan Park – which was set to host the second leg of the play-off – led to their withdrawal.

However, Fort’s appeal was thrown out on Wednesday evening.

Under the SFA’s arbitration rules the complainant needs to demonstrate that they can meet the costs of the arbitration.

Then once the case had been heard and depending on the outcome, the panel would decide who had to pay the costs.

Fort William were asked by the panel to put up a bond believed to be in region of £30,000 before the case progressed to an evidential hearing.

But the club opted not to and their relegation to the North Caledonian League is now confirmed.

Chairman Trew said: “The club wanted its case heard, the terms and conditions were set out to put money down and we had to make a decision.

“We needed money to start this campaign and we just couldn’t afford it.

“Money wasn’t the aim, the aim was to establish whether or not rules were broken.

“Our target was to get the facts around the situation, get our place back in the league or even play the play-off game.

“It was about finding out whether the rules have been broken or not and we haven’t got an answer to that question because they wouldn’t hear the case.

“It should disappoint everybody in the footballing world because if this happens again other clubs will be put in the same position.

“We expected that some money would need to be put down, but not such a crazy sum.

“We’re baffled as to how the game has got to a point where it could cost somewhere in the region of £30,000 for someone to read the rulebook.”

Rebuild in the North Caledonian League

Fort William joined the Highland League in 1985. Last season they agreed to play all their fixtures away from home after their pitch was found to be unplayable at the start of campaign.

They finished bottom of the division, winning seven points from 34 league games before withdrawing from the play-off.

Looking ahead Trew added: “Our focus now is to rebuild in the North Caledonian League.

“Nobody will ever know whether the rules are broken or not because the case wasn’t heard.

“But this won’t be the end for the club, in the North Caley League we can rebuild quicker, if we were still in the Highland League it would be a slower process.”

Highland League representatives said they could not comment because it would breach the confidentiality of the proceedings and the SFA also declined to comment.