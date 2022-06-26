New coach, new signing and three youths promoted at Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart has appointed Craig Park as his assistant manager.

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County academy coach Park joined the Vale squad for pre-season training on Saturday in Banff after agreeing to assist Stewart in the dugout this season.

Park replaces Kev Stewart, who stepped down as assistant and head of youth due to work commitments and manager Stewart is delighted to have Park on board.

He said: “Craig and I went through our UEFA C Licences together and at the time it was clear that we shared a football philosophy and ideas on how team should be developed.

“I’m really pleased that he has accepted the role with the Vale and look forward to working together through pre-season and into season 2022-23.”

Park added: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to assist Craig, the players and staff at the club have made me feel very welcome and I look forward to the season ahead.”

Bashua leads new arrivals at Princess Royal Park

Stewart has also added four new players to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Midfielder Sam Basuha has joined on a two-year deal after moving to the north-east from England.

The 27 year-old has played for a number of sides in the London area and was last with Meridian Valley Park of the Southern Counties East League.

Stewart said: “Sam brings a lot of experience to the squad and from training you can see that he is a strong player with an excellent work rate.

“His desire to succeed and his presence in the squad will help our young players appreciate what’s needed to be successful at Highland League level.”

Youth trio promoted to first team squad

Bashua joins three members of the under-18 side which won the Highland League Under-18 East League and North-East Play-off final who have been promoted to the first team squad.

Defenders Jaydan Bradford, Jayden Goldie and striker Antonio Jam have all been rewarded for their contribution to the youth team.

Stewart said: “I’m really pleased to have signed Jaydan. As he showed last season, he has the poise and ability to justify a move up to the first team squad to compete for a starting place in the coming season.”

The 17 year-old is joined by Bucksburn-based Goldie, who is also 17 and broke into the first team at the end of last season.

Stewart said: “Jay made a real impact in his appearances in the first team last season, where his competitiveness and tenacity marked him out as a young player who is ready for football at this level.”

Jam, 18, rounds off the new arrivals after also featuring for the first team in the last campaign.

Stewart said: “I’m delighted at securing Toni’s signature. He is a young striker of clear ability and his pace and eye for goal should stand him in good stead to make progress at Highland League level.”