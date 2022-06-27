Huntly sign Fort William midfielder Adam Morris on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly sign Fort William midfielder Adam Morris on two-year deal

By Danny Law
June 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:47 am
New Huntly signing Adam Morris.
New Huntly signing Adam Morris.

Huntly have completed the signing of midfielder Adam Morris on a two-year deal.

The 18-year-old Englishman spent the second half of last season at Fort William and scored three goals in 17 appearances for the Claggan Park side.

Huntly boss Allan Hale said: “Adam impressed hugely when we played Fort William last season. We took the opportunity towards the end of the season to watch him further and he continued to impress.

“I am pleased to now be able to bring him to the club.

“He is someone who always demands the ball, is comfortable playing and receiving under pressure, versatile in terms of the roles he can play within the team and also chips in with goals from midfield.

“He is a hard working player who has a good engine and tenacity off the ball. We look forward to working with him over the next couple of seasons.”

Clachnacuddin, meanwhile, confirmed several players will not be returning to the club for the new season following the expiry of their contracts, including the club’s vice-captain Ryan Mackintosh.

David Aitchison, Scott Morrison, Michael McRobert, Alan Kerr and Dani Bruce are also leaving.

The club statement read: “We thank each of them for their efforts and commitment during their time with us and wish them all well for the future.

“Of those players leaving Grant Street Park, a special mention must go to club vice-captain Ryan Mackintosh.

“Ryan was a product of our youth development programme and broke in to the first team under then manager Dave Mackay.

“Following a few seasons away from Grant Street, he was tempted to return by Iain Polworth and has been an almost ever present over the past seven seasons.

“Ryan has become a firm favourite at Clachnacuddin and has built an excellent relationship with fellow players and supporters alike.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]