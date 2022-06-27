Huntly sign Fort William midfielder Adam Morris on two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly have completed the signing of midfielder Adam Morris on a two-year deal.

The 18-year-old Englishman spent the second half of last season at Fort William and scored three goals in 17 appearances for the Claggan Park side.

Huntly boss Allan Hale said: “Adam impressed hugely when we played Fort William last season. We took the opportunity towards the end of the season to watch him further and he continued to impress.

“I am pleased to now be able to bring him to the club.

“He is someone who always demands the ball, is comfortable playing and receiving under pressure, versatile in terms of the roles he can play within the team and also chips in with goals from midfield.

“He is a hard working player who has a good engine and tenacity off the ball. We look forward to working with him over the next couple of seasons.”

Clachnacuddin, meanwhile, confirmed several players will not be returning to the club for the new season following the expiry of their contracts, including the club’s vice-captain Ryan Mackintosh.

David Aitchison, Scott Morrison, Michael McRobert, Alan Kerr and Dani Bruce are also leaving.

The club statement read: “We thank each of them for their efforts and commitment during their time with us and wish them all well for the future.

“Of those players leaving Grant Street Park, a special mention must go to club vice-captain Ryan Mackintosh.

“Ryan was a product of our youth development programme and broke in to the first team under then manager Dave Mackay.

“Following a few seasons away from Grant Street, he was tempted to return by Iain Polworth and has been an almost ever present over the past seven seasons.

“Ryan has become a firm favourite at Clachnacuddin and has built an excellent relationship with fellow players and supporters alike.”