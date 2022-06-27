Experienced striker Garry Wood ready to help Inverurie Locos slice gap at the top of Highland League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Garry Wood reckons Inverurie Locos are well placed to turn the heat on the Highland League big guns next season.

The experienced 34-year-old signed for the Railwaymen from Brechin City on a pre-contract in April.

He got his first taste of the action for the club over the weekend in Elgin City’s centenary Borough Briggs tournament.

The former Caley Thistle, Montrose, Ross County, Peterhead and Formartine goal-grabber spent last term at Brechin.

Now he has joined Inverurie manager and former ICT team-mate Richard Hastings as the club look to kick on after finishing seventh, but just six points away from Rothes and Formartine United.

Wood reckons with one or two more additions, Locos will be ready to steam on.

He said: “I was delighted to sign for two years. All the guys have been really welcoming into the club.

“There are some really good players, including young players, at the club. We are just looking to build upon last season. We want to get as close to the challenging pack as we can.

“You always want to improve your points tally from the season before. We do need to close the gap between ourselves and the title-winners.

“It will be tough because, as ever, there are a lot of strong teams in the league – lots of teams have strengthened.

“We are maybe a couple of bodies short, but all in all we are in a good place.”

Side sharpened up at Borough Briggs

On Saturday, Logan Johnstone scored on his debut for Locos as they drew 1-1 with League 1 Peterhead before being knocked out on penalties in the Elgin tournament.

A debut GOAL for Logan Johnstone opened the scoring! 👏 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/XOaCfmNzNV — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) June 25, 2022

A 2-0 defeat on Sunday against Highland League champions Fraserburgh denied them third spot, with Elgin beating Peterhead 2-0 later in the afternoon to win the pre-season competition celebrating City playing at Borough Briggs for 100 years.

Wood believes the two outings in two days offered the players some valuable game-time, with all eyes on their league opener away to Clach on July 23.

He said: “The main thing about pre-season is making sure we are ready for the start of the competitive season.

“Saturday was our first game and we followed it up on Sunday, which was always going to be difficult. It gave us the chance to get minutes into our legs.

“Everyone is relatively injury-free, so overall it was still a good weekend’s workout for us.”

Striker determined to be Locos hit

Wood feels, although entering the veteran category for a footballer, he is as determined as ever to deliver big performances for Inverurie through to 2024.

He added: “I am getting on a bit now, but I still have the hunger and desire to keep going. I maybe just need to watch my body a wee bit.

🎟 With the release of the upcoming seasons fixtures now is the perfect time to purchase your Season Ticket… Season Tickets can be purchased from: • Contacting us direct

• BAR Locos (Cash Only)

• Mitchell Scott, Inverurie (Cash Only) 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/9pS00YVDS2 — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) June 24, 2022

“But I still have lots of enthusiasm and I am looking forward to playing here for the next couple of years.”

Boss hails addition of forward Wood

Manager Hastings, who was delighted to be part of Elgin’s tournament, saw legends, captain Neil McLean and defender Ryan Broadhurst retire at the end of the season and Kieran Shanks join Championship runners-up Arbroath.

He believes Wood will offer Locos more than just goals up top, with his team-mates set to benefit from his experience.

He said: “Garry is a really good addition. It’s not just what he can bring to the team for himself, it’s what he can bring to the other players.

“We will have a lot of younger players in and around him, so for them to have someone on the pitch to help them along and make them more rounded players will help.”