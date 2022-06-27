Experienced striker Garry Wood ready to help Inverurie Locos slice gap at the top of Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Experienced striker Garry Wood ready to help Inverurie Locos slice gap at the top of Highland League

By Paul Chalk
June 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Locos' forward Garry Wood, right, challenges Peterhead's Jordan Brown.
Locos' forward Garry Wood, right, challenges Peterhead's Jordan Brown.

Striker Garry Wood reckons Inverurie Locos are well placed to turn the heat on the Highland League big guns next season.

The experienced 34-year-old signed for the Railwaymen from Brechin City on a pre-contract in April.

He got his first taste of the action for the club over the weekend in Elgin City’s centenary Borough Briggs tournament. 

The former Caley Thistle, Montrose, Ross County, Peterhead and Formartine goal-grabber spent last term at Brechin.

Now he has joined Inverurie manager and former ICT team-mate Richard Hastings as the club look to kick on after finishing seventh, but just six points away from Rothes and Formartine United.

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings.
Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings.

Wood reckons with one or two more additions, Locos will be ready to steam on.

He said: “I was delighted to sign for two years. All the guys have been really welcoming into the club.

“There are some really good players, including young players, at the club. We are just looking to build upon last season. We want to get as close to the challenging pack as we can.

“You always want to improve your points tally from the season before. We do need to close the gap between ourselves and the title-winners.

“It will be tough because, as ever, there are a lot of strong teams in the league – lots of teams have strengthened.

“We are maybe a couple of bodies short, but all in all we are in a good place.”

Side sharpened up at Borough Briggs

On Saturday, Logan Johnstone scored on his debut for Locos as they drew 1-1 with League 1 Peterhead before being knocked out on penalties in the Elgin tournament.

A 2-0 defeat on Sunday against Highland League champions Fraserburgh denied them third spot, with Elgin beating Peterhead 2-0 later in the afternoon to win the pre-season competition celebrating City playing at Borough Briggs for 100 years.

Wood believes the two outings  in two days offered the players some valuable game-time, with all eyes on their league opener away to Clach on July 23.

He said: “The main thing about pre-season is making sure we are ready for the start of the competitive season.

“Saturday was our first game and we followed it up on Sunday, which was always going to be difficult. It gave us the chance to get minutes into our legs.

“Everyone is relatively injury-free, so overall it was still a good weekend’s workout for us.”

Striker determined to be Locos hit

Wood feels, although entering the veteran category for a footballer, he is as determined as ever to deliver big performances for Inverurie through to 2024.

He added: “I am getting on a bit now, but I still have the hunger and desire to keep going. I maybe just need to watch my body a wee bit.

“But I still have lots of enthusiasm and I am looking forward to playing here for the next couple of years.”

Boss hails addition of forward Wood

Manager Hastings, who was delighted to be part of Elgin’s tournament, saw legends, captain Neil McLean and defender Ryan Broadhurst retire at the end of the season and Kieran Shanks join Championship runners-up Arbroath. 

He believes Wood will offer Locos more than just goals up top, with his team-mates set to benefit from his experience.

He said: “Garry is a really good addition. It’s not just what he can bring to the team for himself, it’s what he can bring to the other players.

“We will have a lot of younger players in and around him, so for them to have someone on the pitch to help them along and make them more rounded players will help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]