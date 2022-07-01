Gary Manson salutes Wick captain Alan Farquhar ahead of testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Manson salutes Wick captain Alan Farquhar ahead of testimonial

By Callum Law
July 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 12:00 pm
Wick Academy captain Alan Farquhar, pictured with the North of Scotland Cup, has his testimonial tomorrow
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson has hailed the service of Alan Farquhar as he gets ready for his testimonial.

The Scorries will take on a select side chosen from Caithness amateur football tomorrow in Farquhar’s home village of Castletown to celebrate his 13 years at Harmsworth Park.

Kick-off is at 4pm, but prior to that there will be a youth football tournament in the morning and a Wick veterans v Caithness veterans game at noon.

Farquhar joined Wick in 2009 and has made 347 appearances in black and white.

The 34-year-old defender was made club captain in 2014 and skippered Academy to their North of Scotland Cup triumph a year later.

Manson said: “I’ve known Alan for a long time and he’s made a huge contribution over the years.

“He’s been club captain for quite a while now and his influence within the squad has grown as his career has gone on.

“All the boys respect Alan, he’s a top quality player, he’s a good captain and a good guy to have around the dressing room.

“When he was injured last season we missed him, but now he’s back fighting fit which is great and it’s also great to celebrate his service with his testimonial.”

Competitive edge

Although it’s a testimonial, Manson says there will be a competitive edge to tomorrow’s tussle and expects to come up against some familiar faces.

He added: “It will be a tough test, because there’s a strong amateur scene with a lot of good teams in the area.

“I haven’t seen their squad, but I’d be surprised if Steven Anderson (who left Wick this summer to spend more time with his family) wasn’t in it and we know all about him.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson
Wick manager Gary Manson is looking forward to Alan Farquhar’s testimonial

“I’d imagine Andrew Hardwick (who also left Wick this summer) is another who will be involved and Jonah Martens will probably be playing as well.

“Hopefully there’s a decent crowd and I’m sure the locals will want to see how the amateur players fare against us.

“Everyone knows each other and there’ll be bragging rights to play for so, although it’s a friendly and a testimonial, it will be competitive because both sides will be desperate to win.”

New signing at the Vale

Meanwhile, Deveronvale have signed attacker Horace Ormsby on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old is from the Essex area but now living in Aberdeen. He previously played for Stansted FC in the Essex Senior League Premier Division.

Vale boss Craig Stewart said: “He adds both pace and skill to the squad and we look forward to seeing him perform at Highland League level.

“His enthusiasm and personality have allowed him to fit quickly into our setup following his move north of the border.”

