Andy Kirk thinks Brechin City are in stronger position this summer for Highland League title push after Aberdeen friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Kirk thinks Brechin City are in stronger position this summer for Highland League title push after Aberdeen friendly

By Sean Wallace
July 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 7:36 am
Brechin manager Andy Kirk (R) speaks to advisor Craig Levein.
Brechin manager Andy Kirk (R) speaks to advisor Craig Levein.

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk is confident his squad are in a stronger position this year to fight for the Highland League title.

The Glebe Park club finished third in the Breedon Highland League last season.

It was the Hedgemen’s debut in the Highland League, having suffered relegation from League 2 in summer 2021.

Brechin underlined their title credentials, despite Kirk inheriting a threadbare squad when taking over as manager last summer.

This year he insists the club are in a far better position for a title push.

Kirk said: “Realistically we have to be up there challenging for the league title.

“There are other teams in the league that will be feeling the same and that makes it difficult.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Brechin City manager Andy Kirk, who presented a decanter to the Dons.

“The Highland League is tough as there are good quality teams in it.

“When I took over on June 7 (2021) we only had three players and no training facilities.

“There were a number of things against us.

“However, this pre-season has been good and we have 17 players signed.

“Hopefully we can maybe go a step further than we did last year.”

‘Really good nucleus of a squad’

Kirk has built a strong squad in the bid for the Highland League title.

He admits there could yet be further additions.

He said: “We will probably bring in one or two.

“There is a really good nucleus of a squad and we are in such a better position this year than we were last.

“We know it is going to be a tough season and we have to be ready for everything.”

Brechin manager Andy Kirk during a Scottish Cup third round against Darvel in November 2021.

Positives to take from Aberdeen loss

Brechin City stepped up their pre-season preparations with a 7-1 friendly defeat at home to Premiership Aberdeen.

The Highland League outfit grabbed a consolation in the 64th minute when David Bates, on as a substitute just minutes earlier, brought down Marc Scott in the area.

Grady McGrath converted the spot-kick.

Kirk said: “There were a lot of positives to take from the Aberdeen game.

“We can forget about the result in a way, because we are not competing with Aberdeen in no way, shape or form.

Brechin’s Grady McGrath scores to make it 5-1 in the friendly against Aberdeen.

“It was a different type of workout for us.

“I said to the players after the game that they will be physically and mentally tired as their levels constantly needed to be high against top players.

“The movement was good, the speed was good and Aberdeen punish you when you make mistakes.

“We are not going to face a team like that in our division.

“It is easy to feel down when you concede a number of goals, but that is not what we are going to face this season.

“It was important for me to see that the team kept trying to go on and do things right.

“That will benefit us.”

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 2-0 in a friendly against Highland League Brechin City.

Pleased with work-rate and effort

Aberdeen netted through a Vicente Besuijen brace, Christian Ramirez, Jonny Hayes, Marley Watkins, Liam Harvey and Matty Kennedy.

Kirk insists it was a valuable learning curve for Brechin’s youngsters looking to eventually step up in their careers.

He said: “It was good to face Aberdeen, especially for the younger players in our team.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez has an effort on goal during a pre-season friendly against Brechin City.

“If they have any aspirations about moving up levels and trying to better their careers, it gives them a wee taste of what the top level in Scotland is all about.

“Aberdeen were clinical at certain points.

“We did try to play football and got through a couple of times, so I was pleased with those elements.

“I can’t fault any of my players for the work-rate and effort they gave me.

“I have been really pleased with them so far.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]