Andy Kirk thinks Brechin City are in stronger position this summer for Highland League title push after Aberdeen friendly

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk is confident his squad are in a stronger position this year to fight for the Highland League title.

The Glebe Park club finished third in the Breedon Highland League last season.

It was the Hedgemen’s debut in the Highland League, having suffered relegation from League 2 in summer 2021.

Brechin underlined their title credentials, despite Kirk inheriting a threadbare squad when taking over as manager last summer.

This year he insists the club are in a far better position for a title push.

Kirk said: “Realistically we have to be up there challenging for the league title.

“There are other teams in the league that will be feeling the same and that makes it difficult.

“The Highland League is tough as there are good quality teams in it.

“When I took over on June 7 (2021) we only had three players and no training facilities.

“There were a number of things against us.

“However, this pre-season has been good and we have 17 players signed.

“Hopefully we can maybe go a step further than we did last year.”

‘Really good nucleus of a squad’

Kirk has built a strong squad in the bid for the Highland League title.

He admits there could yet be further additions.

He said: “We will probably bring in one or two.

“There is a really good nucleus of a squad and we are in such a better position this year than we were last.

“We know it is going to be a tough season and we have to be ready for everything.”

Positives to take from Aberdeen loss

Brechin City stepped up their pre-season preparations with a 7-1 friendly defeat at home to Premiership Aberdeen.

The Highland League outfit grabbed a consolation in the 64th minute when David Bates, on as a substitute just minutes earlier, brought down Marc Scott in the area.

Grady McGrath converted the spot-kick.

Kirk said: “There were a lot of positives to take from the Aberdeen game.

“We can forget about the result in a way, because we are not competing with Aberdeen in no way, shape or form.

“It was a different type of workout for us.

“I said to the players after the game that they will be physically and mentally tired as their levels constantly needed to be high against top players.

“The movement was good, the speed was good and Aberdeen punish you when you make mistakes.

“We are not going to face a team like that in our division.

“It is easy to feel down when you concede a number of goals, but that is not what we are going to face this season.

“It was important for me to see that the team kept trying to go on and do things right.

“That will benefit us.”

Pleased with work-rate and effort

Aberdeen netted through a Vicente Besuijen brace, Christian Ramirez, Jonny Hayes, Marley Watkins, Liam Harvey and Matty Kennedy.

Kirk insists it was a valuable learning curve for Brechin’s youngsters looking to eventually step up in their careers.

He said: “It was good to face Aberdeen, especially for the younger players in our team.

“If they have any aspirations about moving up levels and trying to better their careers, it gives them a wee taste of what the top level in Scotland is all about.

“Aberdeen were clinical at certain points.

“We did try to play football and got through a couple of times, so I was pleased with those elements.

“I can’t fault any of my players for the work-rate and effort they gave me.

“I have been really pleased with them so far.”