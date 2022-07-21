Former Highland League winner Andy Low expects usual suspects to have title say again this term

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Breedon Highland League winner Andy Low doesn’t anticipate much change to the established order at the top of division this season.

The 2022-23 campaign gets under way on Saturday with Fraserburgh trying to defend the title.

Looking ahead to the new season Low – who won three Highland Leagues with Buckie Thistle – expects last term’s top four of the Broch, the Jags, Brechin City and Brora Rangers to be in title contention again.

The former Inverurie Locos manager said: “I don’t see many changes from last season, over the course of the season it wouldn’t surprise me if the top four were Fraserburgh, Buckie, Brora and Brechin again.

“Then you’ve got the second bracket with teams like Rothes, Formartine, Inverurie and Banks o’ Dee that could break into the top four.

“But that’s how I see it at the moment given what’s happened during the summer.”

New boys can make mark

Banks o’ Dee are new additions to the Highland League this term and Low believes the reigning Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield winners will be pushing towards the top end.

He added: “I think Banks o’ Dee will be very competitive, they’ve shown that over the last couple of years and I’d put them in the bracket with the top sides.

“The players they’ve signed like Neil Gauld, Paul Lawson and Kyle Willox strengthen them.

“Home advantage with the astroturf pitch will also be a big thing for them and trying to take advantage of that early in the season.”

Looking outwith last season’s top seven Low believes there are other teams who could improve and finish higher this term.

He said: “I think Huntly (10th last season) are the team that could break into the top eight. They’ll have Angus Grant back who has a lot of goals in him.

“Colin Charlesworth is also back and it’s great to see him back, they’re two very good players to come in for Huntly.

“Wick, Nairn and Turriff are others I would throw into that mix. At Turriff their young players are a year older and the signings of Liam Strachan and Aaron Reid will help.

“It took patience but I think Dean Donaldson is doing a great job, they’ve had to come through difficult periods but I think they’ll get their rewards and could push towards the top half.”

Ready for coaching return

Low quit as Inverurie manager last August to spend more time with his family, however, now he says he would be open to returning to management.

He said: “Once you get that bug for coaching and management there is that want to get back into it.

“I’m really enjoying the time I’m getting with my family and it would need to be the right opportunity but football is a massive part of my life.

“I would certainly be open to see what’s happening in the future and getting back in if the right opportunity came up.”

