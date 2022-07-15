SPFL Trust Trophy: First round ties confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The dates and kick-off times of the SPFL Trust Trophy first round ties have been confirmed.

Highland League side Brora Rangers will host Aberdeen B at Dudgeon Park on Tuesday August 9.

Elgin City will welcome Dundee United B and Fraserburgh will take on St Johnstone B on the same night. All three ties kick off at 7.45pm.

Buckie Thistle will take on Hearts B at Ferguson Park the following night at 8pm.

Fellow Highland League side Brechin City also have an away trip against Hibernian B at New Victoria Park (7.45pm kick-off).

In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, ties will be settled by penalties.

