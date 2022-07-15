SPFL Trust Trophy: First round ties confirmed By Danny Law July 15, 2022, 4:16 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 5:55 pm Fraserburgh will face St Johnstone B in the first round of the competition. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The dates and kick-off times of the SPFL Trust Trophy first round ties have been confirmed. Highland League side Brora Rangers will host Aberdeen B at Dudgeon Park on Tuesday August 9. Elgin City will welcome Dundee United B and Fraserburgh will take on St Johnstone B on the same night. All three ties kick off at 7.45pm. Buckie Thistle will take on Hearts B at Ferguson Park the following night at 8pm. Fellow Highland League side Brechin City also have an away trip against Hibernian B at New Victoria Park (7.45pm kick-off). In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, ties will be settled by penalties. 🆕 The @spfl has confirmed SPFL Trust Trophy Round 1 fixtures details, this afternoon. A reminder that at this stage matches are split into two regional groups. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, ties will be settled by penalties. RT to share! pic.twitter.com/vgystDtrHX — SPFL Trust (@SPFLTrust) July 15, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Sean Butcher: League Cup goal for Fraserburgh against Kilmarnock will be one to tell the grandkids about Competition for places is ideal for boss Billy Dodds as Caley Thistle leave Kelty Hearts with cup points Impressive Aberdeen debut for summer signing Anthony Stewart in 7-1 defeat of Brechin City Darryl McHardy hails Brian ‘Soapy’ Cameron as Rangers provide testimonial side for star Elgin City midfielder