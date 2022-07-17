Mark Cowie disappointed with Fraserburgh’s slow start at Stenny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie disappointed with Fraserburgh’s slow start at Stenny

By Callum Law
July 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie was lamenting another slow start after their Premier Sports Cup loss to Stenhousemuir.

The Broch were defeated 3-0 at Ochilview by the Warriors which leaves them with no points from their first three Group B outings.

Although Cowie’s main focus is the start of their Breedon Highland League title defence on Saturday he was disappointed with their first half display.

He said: “Like our first two games in the first half we sat off too much, allowed Stenhousemuir to play and gave ourselves a bit of a mountain to climb.

“In the second half we came back into it and made it much more of a contest, but by then some of the damage was done.

“The way we’ve started games has been frustrating, but we have been up against a good calibre of teams that we wouldn’t normally face.

“We’ve also had some players missing and haven’t been able to freshen up as much as we would like.

“But I’m not making excuses, the players on the park still need to do a job, but the most important game for me is on Saturday against Deveronvale in the league.

“We’re using these games to try to get ready for that.

“I don’t think we’ve been battered in any of the games apart from the first half on Saturday.

“It’s tough going for us, but there were spells in the second half where we competed well with Stenhousemuir.

“On the whole I’m happy with where we are and once we get a few players back in the next couple of weeks we’ll be more of an animal.”

Strikes that made the difference

Will Sewell fired Stenny ahead after 25 minutes following set-up work from Thomas Orr.

In the 52nd minute the League Two outfit doubled their lead with Craig Bryson finishing an Adam Brown cross and victory was secured with quarter of an hour left courtesy of Matty Yates’ strike.

Fraserburgh face Partick Thistle at Firhill tomorrow in their final League Cup.

