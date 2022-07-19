Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay aims to end enjoyable League Cup experience on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay aims to end enjoyable League Cup experience on a high

By Callum Law
July 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 7:14 am
Bryan Hay is hoping Fraserburgh can end their Premier Sports Cup campaign on a high.
Bryan Hay is hoping Fraserburgh can end their Premier Sports Cup campaign on a high.

Bryan Hay is hoping Fraserburgh can end their Premier Sports Cup campaign on a high having thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

The Broch face Partick Thistle at Firhill tonight in their final group B tie.

This is the first time the Buchan side have played in the competition and thus far they have yet to pick up a point following defeats to Kilmarnock, Montrose and Stenhousemuir.

But defender Hay remains upbeat ahead of the Breedon Highland League champions’ clash with Championship Partick.

The 33-year-old said: “It’s going to be another massive test for us, some of the boys will have to roll up the sleeves and play again.

“Firhill is a big pitch as well, which will make it harder for us.

“But we don’t feel we’ve quite done ourselves justice yet in this group. We’ve done all-right, but we’ve let ourselves down at times.

“Hopefully we can do ourselves justice and finish with a bit of a bang.”

Great experience for Hay

Despite the defeats Hay has relished Fraserburgh’s involvement in the League Cup.

He believes the opportunity to face sides from the SPFL is excellent preparation for the Broch ahead of their Highland League opener at home to Deveronvale this weekend.

He added: “It’s been brilliant to be involved in the League Cup, it’s competitive games, but it is also still pre-season for us.

“It’s different to the games we would normally have been playing at this time of the year.

“Playing sides like Kilmarnock, Montrose and Stenhousemuir has been really good and it should stand us in good stead going into the new season.

“The standard is very high and there were times on Saturday against Stenny when we were chasing shadows.

Bryan Hay, front, battles with Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty

“The main objective is to be ready for the league season, but at the same time you want to test yourself against the best opposition possible.

“At times we’ve been short of bodies at times, but some of our youth players have come in and done well.

“Some of us have played almost every minute of every game, I’ve been one of them and hopefully come the start of the league season I’ll be flying.

“When some of the other lads get back fit and firing, they’ll make a big difference to us as well.”

Learning from Laff

Hay has started all three of Fraserburgh’s League Cup ties and particularly enjoyed the challenge of playing against Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty.

The man, who has made 471 appearances for Broch, said: “It’s great to play against guys like Kyle Lafferty.

“He’s had a great career winning leagues with Rangers, scoring a lot of goals and playing at a major tournament with Northern Ireland.

“To come up against those kind of guys is a brilliant experience.

“It’s also good for boys in our team to see what they do and maybe take bits of that into their own game.

“I know it’s a different level, but the movement of these teams and the way they play are things we should be aspiring to do.

“Ryan Sargent for example has started the season really well and – as a young player – if he sees the way somebody like Kyle Lafferty operates, hopefully he can pick up one or two things from that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]