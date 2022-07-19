Fraserburgh’s League Cup campaign ends with Partick defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh performed well in their 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle as their Premier Sports Cup campaign drew to a close.

Bryan Hay’s own goal and Brian Graham’s strike gave the Championship side victory against the Broch at Firhill in this Group B encounter.

In the first meeting between the clubs, the men from north-east gave a fine account of themselves with Kieran Simpson in defence and Paul Young in midfield particular standouts.

Following their participation in the League Cup, the Broch’s focus will now be on their defence of the Breedon Highland League title – which begins against Deveronvale on Saturday.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie made two alterations to the side beaten 3-0 by Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

Logan Watt and Sean Butcher returned to the team, with Scott Barbour and Jordan Guild on the bench.

Partick included former Aberdeen midfielder Cammy Smith and ex-Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne in their side.

Stubborn Broch resistance

It was the visitors who were first to threaten with Lewis Duncan finding space on the left and picking out Aidan Combe, but his low shot was deflected into the hands of goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

Shortly after, Smith stung the palms of Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour with a strike from 20 yards and the custodian held a Kyle Turner header as the hosts looked to impose themselves.

Turner also went close with a curling effort from the edge of the box in the 17th minute which drifted just wide.

Fraserburgh had defended superbly, but, as the first half wore on, they gradually dropped deeper and deeper and fell behind on 32 minutes.

Goal!! @PartickThistle 1 @FraserburghFC 0 Bryan Hay turning a cross from the left into his own net, 32 minutes gone

Jack McMillan found space on the right flank and his low cross was stabbed into the net by Broch defender Bryan Hay when attempting to clear.

After soaking up plenty of pressure, Fraserburgh fashioned a chance five minutes shy of the interval, but Combe headed over from Kieran Simpson’s tempting delivery.

Before the half was out, Brian Graham slipped in Cole McKinnon for the Jags, but Barbour raced out to block.

Then Smith broke through on goal, but Barbour got fingertips to the shot and Ross Aitken’s sliding clearance kept the score at 1-0.

Jags double up

Proceedings continued in much the same vein in the second period with Steven Lawless and Turner to the fore as Partick tried to unpick Fraserburgh’s defence.

The second Jags goal arrived shortly after the hour mark with Kevin Holt’s cross from the left picking out Graham on the right side of the area and the former Ross County striker took a touch to control before finishing from 10 yards.

Fraserburgh were continuing to work hard to keep the score down with Barbour making an excellent stop when sub Tony Weston latched on to fellow replacement Aidan Fitzpatrick’s through ball.

If there was one disappointment for Fraserburgh, it was their retention of possession as they struggled at times to break the Partick press.

But, overall, the Buchan side – who introduced youngsters Ethan Sutherland, Connor Grant and Jamie Maclellan from the bench in the final 20 minutes – can take heart from the way they acquitted themselves against a side that will be aiming to win promotion to the Premiership this term.

