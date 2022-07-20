James Duthie says Fraserburgh have enjoyed League Cup experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Duthie says Fraserburgh have enjoyed League Cup experience

By Callum Law
July 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 20, 2022, 7:02 am
Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie was pleased with their performance against Partick Thistle.
Assistant manager James Duthie says being in the Premier Sports Cup has been a great experience for Fraserburgh.

The Broch’s Group B campaign came to an end with a 2-0 defeat against Championship side Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Although the Breedon Highland League champions have been beaten in all four League Cup ties Duthie believes the experience has been worthwhile.

He said: “It was really tough up against a really good side. It’s a long journey on a Tuesday night, it was a hot night, we didn’t have the ball much and we were maybe five players short with injuries.

“But in terms of effort I couldn’t fault them. They ran a lot, they chased a lot and kept a decent enough shape.

“Our quality in possession was poor because we were tired and we can do better in that area.

“But it’s been a good experience playing in this cup and we’ll take a lot from it in terms of what we need to do to get better.”

Ready for title defence

Fraserburgh start their Highland League title defence at home to Deveronvale on Saturday.

Duthie added: “We’d love to have a few more bodies back in terms of injuries or to have recruited one or two.

“That’s not happened but we’ll see how Ryan Cowie, Paul Campbell and Lewis Davidson are.

“Jamie Beagrie is back for Saturday which is a boost for us.

“The Highland League is tough but we feel we’re ready for it, it’s been a good pre-season with really good competitive games.

“I’d much rather be tested in these games than play meaningless friendlies and it’s been a brilliant learning experience for us.”

Broch perform with credit

It was Fraserburgh who had the first opening with Lewis Duncan finding space on the left and picking out Aidan Combe inside the area, but his shot was deflected into the hands of goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

For Thistle Cammy Smith and Kyle Turner went close in the early stages.

Fraserburgh had defended superbly but as the first half wore on they gradually dropped deeper and deeper and fell behind on 32 minutes.

Jack McMillan found space on the right flank and his low cross was stabbed into the net by Broch defender Bryan Hay when attempting to clear.

Five minutes shy of the interval Combe headed over from Kieran Simpson’s tempting delivery as Fraserburgh rallied.

Bryan Hay scored an own goal for Fraserburgh against Partick Thistle.

Before the half was out Graham slipped in Cole McKinnon for the Jags, but goalkeeper Joe Barbour raced out to block.

Then Smith broke through on goal but Barbour got fingertips to the shot and Ross Aitken’s sliding clearance kept the score at 1-0.

The second Jags goal arrived shortly after the hour mark with Kevin Holt’s cross from the left picking out Brian Graham on the right side of the area and the former Ross County striker took a touch to control before finishing from 10 yards.

Partick kept probing in the final quarter, but Fraserburgh stuck to their task resolutely and can take heart from the way they acquitted themselves.

