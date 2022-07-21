Steven Mackay aiming high on playing return with Rothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Mackay is aiming to have success with Rothes after resuming his playing career with the Speysiders.

The 41-year-old will be pulling his boots on again this season with the Mackessack Park club and could make his competitive debut against Brechin City at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Mackay has enjoyed a fine playing career with Ross County, Elgin City, Peterhead, Forres Mechanics, Nairn County and Brora Rangers.

The striker stopped playing in December 2020 while manager of the Cattachs and after resigning from the Dudgeon Park club last August he served as Elgin’s assistant manager.

Mackay then stepped away from that position last month and is now thrilled to be back playing.

He said: “No matter how old you are you always want to play at the highest level possible.

“I know what Rothes’ ambitions are and I’m a competitive animal and I always will be.

“I want to play for a team that can compete in the league and compete in cups, they’ve shown in the last couple of seasons they can do that.

“When I was offered a deal it was a no-brainer for me to sign for Rothes.

“I’d like to help Rothes accumulate more points than last season, I’d like to help the club win a trophy, I’d like to help the young players at the club.

“We’ll see how it goes but I’m loving being back playing. If another managerial opportunity presented itself and my work situation changes in the next year then that’s something I would look at.

“But for this season all I’m focusing on is being as fit as I possibly can be and helping Rothes as much as I can.”

Mackay couldn’t commit to coaching

Mackay is a facilities director with fabrication company Langfields and spends much of his time during the week in Manchester.

As a result he felt unable to commit the time to coaching or management, but will train by himself to ensure he’s ready to perform for Rothes at weekends this term.

He explained: “My work situation changed and I’m now based in Manchester full-time which meant I was struggling to commit to Elgin training and then getting to games on a Saturday.

“I had a good chat with Gavin Price and I wasn’t able to give the commitment he deserved and the club deserved.

“But I love football and I didn’t want to have a Saturday where I wasn’t involved in some capacity.

“Where I am in my life right now I don’t have the time to coach or manage so playing seemed like the best option.

“I spoke to Ross Jack, he invited me along to train, it took a few weeks to get my football fitness back but it’s been really enjoyable.”

Fierce competition

Mackay anticipates the Breedon Highland League being highly competitive at the top end this term.

Ahead of facing Brechin on Saturday he said: “It was a competitive league last season and I think that will be the case again.

“I think Locos will be stronger and looking to improve, Formartine will be the same, Buckie will be up there as will Fraserburgh, Brechin have added to their squad and will be strong and Brora will be up there.

“There are a lot of teams aiming to win the league or break into the top three.

“I think Rothes need to be in that mix and we have the quality to do it but this game will be a big test for us away from home against Brechin.”