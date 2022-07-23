Jack Henderson aims for perfect start in Banks o’ Dee’s Highland League opener

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Henderson is hoping to make a dream start to life as a Breedon Highland League player by firing Banks o’ Dee to victory against Nairn County.

The Aberdeen side make their bow in the division against the Wee County at Spain Park.

Striker Henderson has been a prolific scorer for Dee in the Junior ranks over the past few years.

The 27-year-old is looking forward to making the step up to Highland League level and wants to make the perfect start today.

He said: “I want to learn about the league and how it is to be playing at this level every week rather than only coming up against these sides every so often in cups.

“It will be quite a change of pace for us but hopefully both myself and the team can get used to it.

“Getting on the scoresheet and getting the win against Nairn would be the best start I could think of.

“It’s a big occasion for the club and everyone’s excited to get started in the Highland League.

“Hopefully we can have a good day and start our season off with a win.”

Nairn’s Lisle looks for strong start

Although Banks o’ Dee hope it will be a day to remember Nairn’s Cameron Lisle is eager to show what they can do.

Ronnie Sharp’s side finished eighth last term and Lisle believes they are capable of getting results against last season’s top seven and today’s opponents.

The 24-year-old full-back added: “We know Banks o’ Dee will be up for it, but so will we.

“It’s the first day of the season and everyone has that excitement.

“I haven’t played Banks o’ Dee before but I’ve kept an eye on their results in the cup competitions over the last few seasons and they’ve had some very good results.

“It’s games like this where we want to show what we can do and try to match Banks o’ Dee.

“In terms of this season for us top six has been mentioned before but I think the main thing is just trying to improve on last season.

“We want to try to take points off the big teams and we’ve got quite a difficult start playing most of them.”

News from across the Highland League

Elsewhere, last season’s runners-up Buckie Thistle get their campaign under way against a Wick Academy at Victoria Park.

Keith are without Scott Gray, Nick Gray, Kieran Mooney, Lewis Coull and Liam Duncan for Brora Rangers’ visit to Kynoch Park. Martin Maclean and James Wallace miss out for the Cattachs.

Brora have confirmed the return of former manager Davie Kirkwood as the club’s head of football operations. He will work on player recruitment, club development and assisting the management team.

Scott Whelan is absent for Turriff United who face Huntly at the Haughs. Euan Storrier, Michael Clark, Zander Jack and Angus Grant are missing for the Black and Golds.

Strathspey Thistle, who will be without James McShane, Ben Cullen and Fraser Russell, meet Forres Mechanics at Seafield Park, with Lee Fraser and Joe Gauld doubtful for the Can-Cans.

Connor Macaulay is missing and Jared Kennedy and Baylee Campbell are doubtful for Lossiemouth’s Grant Park clash with Formartine United, but Scott Miller and Martin Charlesworth could feature for the Coasters after rejoining the club on one-year deals. The visitors are without Jonny Smith and Kieran Lawrence.

Gary Warren is Clachnacuddin’s only absentee for their meeting with Inverurie Locos at Grant Street Park, while the Railwaymen are at full strength.