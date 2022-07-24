Jamie Watt frustrated after Banks o’ Dee start Highland League tenure with draw against Nairn County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee manager Jamie Watt was frustrated after drawing with Nairn County in their first Breedon Highland League fixture.

In a pulsating opening day encounter at Spain Park, the Aberdeen side struck first through captain Kane Winton.

But County rallied and earned a deserved point courtesy of Liam Shewan’s counter early in the second half.

After lots of success in the Junior ranks prior to their promotion at the end of last season, Banks o’ Dee have become used to winning and there was disappointment at not beginning the campaign with three points.

Boss Watt said: “Overall it was probably a fair result. We had a few chances which we haven’t taken.

“Nairn stuck to their task and my players have had a taste of what the Highland League is going to be all about.

“Nairn were well-organised, hard to break down and, when we did cause them problems, their goalkeeper and back four did really well.

“In the final third, we lacked that bit of quality to really hurt them.

“We started a bit shakily and took half an hour or so to settle. After getting the goal I thought we ended the first half strongly.

“A slow start with losing the goal early in the second half cost us and we couldn’t take the chances we created after that.

“I’m sure Nairn will be delighted with the point, while we’re full of frustration.”

Different story for visitors

Nairn were beaten 5-0 at Spain Park last season in the Scottish Cup and manager Ronnie Sharp was pleased to leave the Granite City with a point.

He said: “It was a tough first game for us, particularly with it being Banks o’ Dee’s first game in the Highland League.

“We defended well, rode our luck at times, but so did they. Overall a point was probably fair.

“On the break, in the second half, I thought we caused problems and we had the chance to win it with Andrew Greig hitting the post and bar.

“From where I was standing, it looked like it was going in and it was bit unlucky not to.

“We had nine changes from when we were down here last year, only two of our 11 this time started the last time because of the injuries we had.

“The work-rate was good and when we were on the ball, especially in the second half, I thought we worked it well and hopefully we can carry it on.”

Action at both ends

In a fiercely-contested first quarter, Dee had two clear chances.

Hamish MacLeod fired well off target from 16 yards after a deft pass from Jack Henderson. Then Henderson’s scuffed shot was saved by the right foot of Dylan MacLean after Winton picked him out inside the area.

Just after the half hour mark Henderson fired wide from Dean Lawrie’s left-wing cross.

At the other end, Nairn striker Conor Gethins was inches away from intercepting Alasdair Stark’s back-pass.

But County’s resistance was broken on 36 minutes. A spell of Banks o’ Dee pressure ended with Magnus Watson’s cross from the right being headed home at the back post by Winton.

Before the first half was out, Mark Gilmour’s free-kick hit Nairn defender Adam Porritt and bounced back off the crossbar.

Within 90 seconds of the second half starting, Nairn equalised in final style. A neat move culminated in Angus Dey getting to the by-line on the left and pulling the ball back for Shewan, who volleyed into the top right corner from 14 yards.

In response, Gilmour stung MacLean’s palms from 25 yards, and then the custodian did superbly to claw away a Henderson header from Watson’s centre.

Both sides kept pushing for a winner until the full-time whistle.

Andrew Greig hit the junction of post and bar with a strike from 14 yards on 87 minutes after Dee failed to clear Scott Davidson’s cross from the right.

In the final minute of normal time, Henderson’s long ball put sub Lachie MacLeod through on goal, but he stabbed wide.