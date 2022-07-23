Paul Young says Fraserburgh are geared up for Highland League title defence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh’s Paul Young believes they are ready to defend the Breedon Highland League title but expects it to be tough at the top.

The Broch start their campaign against Deveronvale at Bellslea today following their involvement in the Premier Sports Cup.

Midfielder Young said: “We enjoyed ourselves at the end of last season but for us as players that’s in the past now and we’ve moved on.

“It will be tough because a lot of the teams around us have strengthened.

“Banks o’ Dee coming into the league adds to it because I’d imagine they’ll push for the top three.

“It will be a tough slog again this season but we’re certainly up for the challenge.

“The hunger and the quality within the squad is still there to do well.”

Vale look for upset

Deveronvale defender Innes McKay appreciates they will start as underdogs against the champions.

But the 21-year-old is upbeat about the Banffers’ chances of getting a result.

Vale could hand competitive debuts to some of their title-winning Under-18 squad from last season and new signings from England Sam Bashua and Horace Ormsby.

McKay added: “We know it will be a tough game and they’ll be raring to go to defend the title.

“Going to Bellslea is never easy but we’ve got a positive mindset, we’ll battle away and see if we can get a win or a draw.

“You’ve always got to have a positive attitude whoever you play and that’s what we’re taking into the game.

“It’s a good first game for us to have because we’re thrown into the deep end, I think we’re ready for the challenge and hopefully we can cause an upset and send out a message to the rest of the league.”