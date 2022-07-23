Paul Young says Fraserburgh are geared up for Highland League title defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Paul Young says Fraserburgh are geared up for Highland League title defence

By Callum Law
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Paul Young, right pictured in action for Fraserburgh in the Premier Sports Cup, is looking forward to facing Deveronvale
Paul Young, right pictured in action for Fraserburgh in the Premier Sports Cup, is looking forward to facing Deveronvale

Fraserburgh’s Paul Young believes they are ready to defend the Breedon Highland League title but expects it to be tough at the top.

The Broch start their campaign against Deveronvale at Bellslea today following their involvement in the Premier Sports Cup.

Midfielder Young said: “We enjoyed ourselves at the end of last season but for us as players that’s in the past now and we’ve moved on.

“It will be tough because a lot of the teams around us have strengthened.

“Banks o’ Dee coming into the league adds to it because I’d imagine they’ll push for the top three.

“It will be a tough slog again this season but we’re certainly up for the challenge.

“The hunger and the quality within the squad is still there to do well.”

Vale look for upset

Deveronvale defender Innes McKay appreciates they will start as underdogs against the champions.

But the 21-year-old is upbeat about the Banffers’ chances of getting a result.

Vale could hand competitive debuts to some of their title-winning Under-18 squad from last season and new signings from England Sam Bashua and Horace Ormsby.

McKay added: “We know it will be a tough game and they’ll be raring to go to defend the title.

Innes McKay, right, believes Deveronvale can upset Fraserburgh

“Going to Bellslea is never easy but we’ve got a positive mindset, we’ll battle away and see if we can get a win or a draw.

“You’ve always got to have a positive attitude whoever you play and that’s what we’re taking into the game.

“It’s a good first game for us to have because we’re thrown into the deep end, I think we’re ready for the challenge and hopefully we can cause an upset and send out a message to the rest of the league.”

