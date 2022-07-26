Nairn County push Elgin City all way but Moray side book North of Scotland Cup tie with holders Rothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City booked their place in the second round of the North of Scotland Cup thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win at Nairn County.

The League 2 side, who kick off their league campaign against East Fife on Saturday, will now take on holders Rothes in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, August 17.

Swift goals from Matheus Machado and Rory MacEwan gave them control in the second part of the first half.

Rory Williamson brought Nairn back into it with a deserved reply, but Elgin held on for the victory.

Nairn kicked off their Highland League season at the weekend with a deserved 1-1 draw at newcomers Banks o’ Dee and were out to impress their home fans ahead of hosting Rothes in the league this weekend.

Nairn have lifted the North of Scotland Cup seven times, with their last success being in 2012-13, with Elgin’s 18th and last victory in this competition in 2003-04.

The hosts made five changes from their game at Spain Park, with manager Ronnie Sharp bringing Williamson, Glenn Main, Callum Howarth, Ciaran Young and Sam Gordon into the starting 11.

Gavin Price’s City lost 2-0 at home to Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday as they bowed out of the group stages without registering a point.

As expected, they shook up their line-up from that match – with six changes made.

Line-up changes

In came Thomas McHale, Owen Cairns, Aidan Cruickshank, Kenny MacInnes, Aidan Sopel and Machado handed starting jerseys.

One player not lining up for City was striker Josh Peters, whose move to Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle was rubber-stamped hours before kick-off.

The first chance fell the way of the visitors when former Inverness youth midfielder Kenny MacInnes swerved a 25-yarder over the crossbar after a bright start from both sides.

Nairn hit back moments later when an Andrew Greig cross was just nipped away from the lurking Williamson in the box.

Home keeper Dylan MacLean was quick to react to the in-rushing Dylan Lawrence on 14 minutes as he blocked the young forward’s burst towards goal after MacInnes picked him out.

He then shut out Fin Allen and Aidan Sopel in quick succession as the League 2 men piled on the pressure.

And Elgin keeper McHale was also alert on 25 minutes when he thwarted Greig, who connected with a low, stinging delivery by lively Gordon.

Breaking the deadlock

The deadlock was broken though on 30 minutes when Machado arrived in perfect time to guide a MacInnes through ball past MacLean from 10 yards.

Nairn were appealing for a spot-kick soon after when Cruickshank seemed to trip Gordon, but referee Harry Bruce was having none of it.

However, another goal arrived for Elgin on 34 minutes when MacEwan supplied a fine finish from the right side which gave MacLean no chance.

Williamson almost halved the deficit early in the second half with a smart turn and shot, but McHale pushed the shot over the top.

Nairn substitute Liam Shewan, who scored at the weekend, almost did so here, but a goal-line clearance denied him.

However, a mix-up at the back for Elgin led to Williamson nipping in and slotting the ball into the net from close range.

Nairn pressed for a second goal to take it to penalties, but also needed smart stops from man of the match MacLean to prevent a third away goal late on.