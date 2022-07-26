Nairn County push Elgin City all way but Moray side book North of Scotland Cup tie with holders Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn County push Elgin City all way but Moray side book North of Scotland Cup tie with holders Rothes

By Paul Chalk
July 26, 2022, 9:49 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 7:39 am
Matheus Machado scores the opener for Elgin City.
Matheus Machado scores the opener for Elgin City.

Elgin City booked their place in the second round of the North of Scotland Cup thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win at Nairn County.

The League 2 side, who kick off their league campaign against East Fife on Saturday, will now take on holders Rothes in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, August 17.

Swift goals from Matheus Machado and Rory MacEwan gave them control in the second part of the first half.

Rory Williamson brought Nairn back into it with a deserved reply, but Elgin held on for the victory.

Elgin’s Matheus Machado, left, challenges Nairn’s Glenn Main.

Nairn kicked off their Highland League season at the weekend with a deserved 1-1 draw at newcomers Banks o’ Dee and were out to impress their home fans ahead of hosting Rothes in the league this weekend.

Nairn have lifted the North of Scotland Cup seven times, with their last success being in 2012-13, with Elgin’s 18th and last victory in this competition in 2003-04.

The hosts made five changes from their game at Spain Park, with manager Ronnie Sharp bringing Williamson, Glenn Main, Callum Howarth, Ciaran Young and Sam Gordon into the starting 11.

Rory Williamson scores for Nairn.

Gavin Price’s City lost 2-0 at home to Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday as they bowed out of the group stages without registering a point.

As expected, they shook up their line-up from that match – with six changes made.

Line-up changes

In came Thomas McHale, Owen Cairns, Aidan Cruickshank, Kenny MacInnes, Aidan Sopel and Machado handed starting jerseys.

One player not lining up for City was striker Josh Peters, whose move to Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle was rubber-stamped hours before kick-off.

Nairn’s Andrew Greig, left, challenges Elgin’s Owen Cairns.

The first chance fell the way of the visitors when former Inverness youth midfielder Kenny MacInnes swerved a 25-yarder over the crossbar after a bright start from both sides.

Nairn hit back moments later when an Andrew Greig cross was just nipped away from the lurking Williamson in the box.

Home keeper Dylan MacLean was quick to react to the in-rushing Dylan Lawrence on 14 minutes as he blocked the young forward’s burst towards goal after MacInnes picked him out.

He then shut out Fin Allen and Aidan Sopel in quick succession as the League 2 men piled on the pressure.

And Elgin keeper McHale was also alert on 25 minutes when he thwarted Greig, who connected with a low, stinging delivery by lively Gordon.

Breaking the deadlock

The deadlock was broken though on 30 minutes when Machado arrived in perfect time to guide a MacInnes through ball past MacLean from 10 yards.

Nairn were appealing for a spot-kick soon after when Cruickshank seemed to trip Gordon, but referee Harry Bruce was having none of it.

However, another goal arrived for Elgin on 34 minutes when MacEwan supplied a fine finish from the right side which gave MacLean no chance.

Nairn’s Angus Dey keeps tabs on Elgin’s Aidan Sopel.

Williamson almost halved the deficit early in the second half with a smart turn and shot, but McHale pushed the shot over the top.

Nairn substitute Liam Shewan, who scored at the weekend, almost did so here, but a goal-line clearance denied him.

However, a mix-up at the back for Elgin led to Williamson nipping in and slotting the ball into the net from close range.

Nairn pressed for a second goal to take it to penalties, but also needed smart stops from man of the match MacLean to prevent a third away goal late on.

[[title]]