Home Sport Football Highland League

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Buckie Thistle sign Josh Peters ahead of Formartine United clash

By Callum Law
July 26, 2022, 4:25 pm
Josh Peters has joined Buckie Thistle from Elgin City ahead of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Formartine United
Josh Peters has joined Buckie Thistle from Elgin City ahead of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Formartine United

Buckie Thistle have strengthened ahead of their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Formartine United with the signing of Josh Peters.

The 25-year-old started his career in the Breedon Highland League with Strathspey Thistle.

In 2016, striker Peters was signed by Hibs and subsequently had spells at Livingston, Forfar, Queen’s Park, Stirling Albion and Elgin City.

Jags boss Graeme Stewart said: “Josh is somebody we’ve known about for a long time – he comes with a big pedigree.

“He’s played senior football for six years and maybe just needs to find a home again. He scored quite a few goals during that time.

“Josh hasn’t played as much as he would have liked at Elgin and that’s probably for a combination of reasons.

“We wanted to improve that area. There’s not that many goalscorers around, but Josh is someone I think can hit the ground running in the Highland League.

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart is pleased to have signed Josh Peters

“The fact he’s been working at a higher level means he should be sharp and strong.

“Signing somebody from senior football, you hope they can come in and contribute straight away and that’s what Josh wants to do.

“We’re delighted to get him and hopefully the move will work out for all parties. If Josh shows his ability and works hard, he’ll be an asset for us.”

United’s Crawford has cup focus

Meanwhile, Formartine defender Johnny Crawford is hoping their more youthful side can enjoy success this season.

The Pitmedden outfit have brought in the likes of Mark Gallagher, 21, Tyler Mykyta, 20, and Matthew McLean, 22, this summer and Crawford is optimistic for the tie with Buckie and the campaign ahead.

The 32-year-old added: “We’re a younger side this year and I think this game will be a good test for us.

“For me, Buckie were the best footballing side we played in the league last season and I’d expect them to be good again.

Formartine defender Johnny Crawford hopes they can get the better of Buckie Thistle in the Aberdeenshire Cup

“At Formartine, the expectation is to win every game and some players maybe can’t deal with that.

“This season feels like a bit of a fresh start and it feels like people maybe aren’t expecting too much from us.

“But I’m hopeful we can have a good run in the league and pick up a cup as well.”

Elsewhere in the first round of the Aberdeenshire Cup, Inverurie Locos are without Nathan Meres and Jay Halliday for their meeting with Dyce at Ian Mair Park.

Deveronvale travel to Lochside Park to take on Hermes.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Banks o’ Dee v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Deveronvale

 

