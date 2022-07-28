Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Praise for Fraserburgh match-winner Ryan Sargent as holders Banks o’ Dee beaten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Praise for Fraserburgh match-winner Ryan Sargent as holders Banks o' Dee beaten

By Callum Law
July 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 9:29 am
Ryan Sargent, left, scored Fraserburgh's goal in their Aberdeenshire Cup win against Banks o' Dee
Ryan Sargent, left, scored Fraserburgh's goal in their Aberdeenshire Cup win against Banks o' Dee

Mark Cowie hailed Fraserburgh’s match-winner Ryan Sargent after they knocked holders Banks o’ Dee out of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Broch triumphed 1-0 at Bellslea in the first round encounter with Sargent netting shortly before half-time.

With Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher on the bench and Paul Campbell not in the Breedon Highland League champions’ squad Sargent was tasked with leading the line.

The 21-year-old did so with aplomb and was a constant threat with his runs in behind.

Boss Cowie said: “The development in Ryan over the last year to year and half has been crazy.

“He didn’t quite get a run in the team up until the end of last season and he had a loan spell at Deveronvale which was great for him.

Ryan Sargent, right, celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Banks o’ Dee

“He’s come back for pre-season and his approach to the game is getting better and better, he’s taking on board what we’re asking him and he’s a real threat.

“Scott Barbour had a wee knock and we didn’t want to risk him from the start, we rely so much on Scott but he won’t be there forever.

“And Ryan has shown what he can do and young Zane Laird on his first start did really well on the left wing.”

Big win

Fraserburgh will face Inverurie Locos at Bellslea on August 17 in the quarter-final following their victory against Dee.

Cowie added: “I’m delighted, it’s a big win for us and it’s another clean sheet which is important.

“In the first half I thought we were really good and we got on top of Banks o’ Dee with our intensity.

“We probably should’ve gone in at half-time further ahead.

“It’s never easy at 1-0 but I felt we started the second half well then in the last half hour Banks o’ Dee came more into it and dominated.

“We were still a threat on the break and there wasn’t really anything clear-cut for Paul Leask to save.”

Sargent makes breakthrough

Playing down the slope in the first period the Broch penned the visitors in.

However, despite their intensity and endeavour other than Zane Laird’s lob over the crossbar there weren’t many clear-cut chances.

That was until the 41st minute when Sargent galloped on to Willie West’s ball down the inside left channel before calmly slotting low past goalkeeper Ross Salmon.

After the interval Fraserburgh had to absorb more pressure, but Banks o’ Dee struggled to prise open their defence.

Despite the introduction of Magnus Watson and Neil Gauld from the bench the Aberdeenshire Cup holders couldn’t force an equaliser.

Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt said: “We’re disappointed to go out of the cup at the first hurdle.

Banks o’ Dee’s Darryn Kelly, right, and Paul Young of Fraserburgh battle for the ball

“Against Fraserburgh you’ve got to compete and I don’t think we did in the first half.

“They were pressing, causing us problems and we couldn’t get out.

“To lose the goal to a long ball over the top just before half-time was disappointing.

“We knew they would press us and cause problems but it was such a cheap goal to give away.

“We got the work-rate in the second half and we looked better but we never really opened Fraserburgh up.

“For me it was disappointing because we didn’t show up in the forward areas and Paul Leask never really had a save to make.”

