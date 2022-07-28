Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Praise for Fraserburgh match-winner Ryan Sargent as holders Banks o’ Dee beaten

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Cowie hailed Fraserburgh’s match-winner Ryan Sargent after they knocked holders Banks o’ Dee out of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Broch triumphed 1-0 at Bellslea in the first round encounter with Sargent netting shortly before half-time.

With Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher on the bench and Paul Campbell not in the Breedon Highland League champions’ squad Sargent was tasked with leading the line.

The 21-year-old did so with aplomb and was a constant threat with his runs in behind.

Boss Cowie said: “The development in Ryan over the last year to year and half has been crazy.

“He didn’t quite get a run in the team up until the end of last season and he had a loan spell at Deveronvale which was great for him.

“He’s come back for pre-season and his approach to the game is getting better and better, he’s taking on board what we’re asking him and he’s a real threat.

“Scott Barbour had a wee knock and we didn’t want to risk him from the start, we rely so much on Scott but he won’t be there forever.

“And Ryan has shown what he can do and young Zane Laird on his first start did really well on the left wing.”

Big win

Fraserburgh will face Inverurie Locos at Bellslea on August 17 in the quarter-final following their victory against Dee.

Cowie added: “I’m delighted, it’s a big win for us and it’s another clean sheet which is important.

“In the first half I thought we were really good and we got on top of Banks o’ Dee with our intensity.

“We probably should’ve gone in at half-time further ahead.

“It’s never easy at 1-0 but I felt we started the second half well then in the last half hour Banks o’ Dee came more into it and dominated.

“We were still a threat on the break and there wasn’t really anything clear-cut for Paul Leask to save.”

Sargent makes breakthrough

Playing down the slope in the first period the Broch penned the visitors in.

However, despite their intensity and endeavour other than Zane Laird’s lob over the crossbar there weren’t many clear-cut chances.

That was until the 41st minute when Sargent galloped on to Willie West’s ball down the inside left channel before calmly slotting low past goalkeeper Ross Salmon.

After the interval Fraserburgh had to absorb more pressure, but Banks o’ Dee struggled to prise open their defence.

Despite the introduction of Magnus Watson and Neil Gauld from the bench the Aberdeenshire Cup holders couldn’t force an equaliser.

Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt said: “We’re disappointed to go out of the cup at the first hurdle.

“Against Fraserburgh you’ve got to compete and I don’t think we did in the first half.

“They were pressing, causing us problems and we couldn’t get out.

“To lose the goal to a long ball over the top just before half-time was disappointing.

“We knew they would press us and cause problems but it was such a cheap goal to give away.

“We got the work-rate in the second half and we looked better but we never really opened Fraserburgh up.

“For me it was disappointing because we didn’t show up in the forward areas and Paul Leask never really had a save to make.”