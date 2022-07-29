Positive signs from Nairn County as boss Ronnie Sharp prepares for Rothes clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Positive signs from Nairn County as boss Ronnie Sharp prepares for Rothes clash

By Paul Chalk
July 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 8:16 am
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp.
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp.

Nairn County boss Ronnie Sharp is urging his side to have a real go at Rothes in the Highland League on Saturday – after giving League 2 Elgin City a run for their money.

The Wee County were edged out 2-1 by their visitors at Station Park on Tuesday in the North of Scotland Cup first round.

Quickfire first half goals from Matheus Machado and Rory MacEwan had the League 2 side cruising.

However, a reply from impressive Rory Williamson gave Nairn a deserved response, but they could not quite find the goal to take it to penalties.

That Nairn performance came hot on the heels of an encouraging 1-1 opening draw at Highland League newcomers Banks o’ Dee last weekend.

Rory Williamson celebrates scoring for Nairn against Elgin City.

Meanwhile, Rothes started their league campaign with a 1-0 loss at Brechin City and will be looking to get off the mark, but Sharp is sure his players can ask questions of the visitors.

He said: “Rothes always provide a stern test and it should be a good game.

“They’ve been in and around the top five the past couple of seasons, so it will be tough, but we’ve got quite a good record against them.

“If we continue to play as we have been, we can cause problems, so hopefully we can get a result.”

Balance in side pleases boss Sharp

Sharp confirmed he has two key men injured at the moment, but was delighted by the display from one of his returning stars in midweek.

He said: “We have got a good balance throughout the team and the squad at the moment.

“We just don’t want to pick up any more injuries. We’ve already picked up two.

“Captain Fraser Dingwall is going to be out for a month or so with a hamstring problem, and Gordy MacNab is sidelined, too, and I’m not sure how long for.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp.

“Tuesday was Callum Howarth’s first game in over a year, which was good – I thought he played really well.

“He’s had 45 minutes here and there, but that was his first full game. He’ll be sore after that, but fine otherwise.”

Improved second half lifted Nairn

The Nairn manager felt his team learned lessons from a below-par first half to come right back at Elgin in the second half, as the victors secured a quarter-final shot against cup holders Rothes on August 17.

Sharp added: “Elgin dominated the first half, but we came back strong in the second half when some of our bigger players came on and made a difference.

“We held the ball up in the second half, which we didn’t do in the first half, and we let them play around us.

“Elgin brought a strong team and they are ahead of us after playing in the Premier Sports Cup, so overall I was delighted by how we played.”

Sharp also praised the impact weekend scorer against Banks o’ Dee, Liam Shewan, who made an impact when he stepped off the bench against Elgin.

And he spared a word for his man-of-the-match goalkeeper Dylan MacLean, who thwarted Elgin several times.

He added: “Dylan had some good saves in the second half. He looks a lot sharper this year, which is a good sign.”

