Willie West set for landmark as last season’s Highland League top-two Fraserburgh and Buckie clash

Willie West is set to make his 600th Fraserburgh appearance against Buckie Thistle today and his desire for success remains as strong ever.

The Broch travel to Victoria Park in a mouth-watering clash between last season’s Breedon Highland League champions and runners-up.

Since making his Fraserburgh debut in November 2003, West has helped the club win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, the Qualifying Cup, the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the Highland League last term.

Only Jimmy Young (680) and Billy Gordon (721) have played more times for the Broch than the 34-year-old, who said: “It (reaching 600 games) is a nice wee milestone, but it’s about getting a result, it’s not about personal milestones.

“And that’s if I play – the manager Mark Cowie might rotate me after playing on Wednesday night.

“It won’t mean anything to me if we get beat, I won’t be thinking about.

“I’d like to try to win more silverware, but I’m just taking it season by season.

“I’ve always had a wee ambition to try to play in League Two. However, time is maybe running out with that one, but the biggest motivation is to stay in the starting XI.

“That’s enough for me just now, because there’s plenty of competition.”

Key early clash

Although this is only the second league game of the season, West appreciates the significance for both sides if they could win.

The defender added: “We can’t win or lose the league this weekend, but it’s still a big game for both clubs.

“Over the course of the season you never know the difference a point here or there could make.

“It’s fine lines, but I think this season there will be a lot of teams challenging and we might see more points dropped than last season.

“We want to try to defend the league, but all we can do is take it one game at a time.”

Jags need to apply finishing touch

Meanwhile, Buckie boss Graeme Stewart says his side will need to be ruthless to get the better of Fraserburgh.

On Wednesday night, the Jags exited the Aberdeenshire Cup on penalties to Formartine United following a 2-2 draw.

Stewart felt his side created enough chances to win the tie and is looking for a clinical display.

He said: “It wasn’t good enough from us and we’ll be looking for a reaction against Fraserburgh.

“I was delighted with some of the play against Formartine, but it needs to end with a goal.

“We’ve got a few boys injured and we’ve played a lot of games, but we should be good enough to be winning games, we’re certainly creating enough chances.

“They didn’t beat us in the two games we played in the league last season and there was nothing between us all season.

“It’s going to be a huge game, but it’s only the second game of the season in the league and we shouldn’t panic. There is a long way to go whatever happens.”

Team news from across the Highland League

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers hope to welcome back Colin Williamson and Martin Maclean for the meeting with Turriff United at Dudgeon Park. Ethan Smith is back for the visitors, but Liam Strachan and Andrew Watt miss out.

Graham Fraser, Lee Fraser, Joe Gauld, Callum Johnston, Robert Donald and Kane Davies are all missing for Forres Mechanics’ clash with Brechin City at Mosset Park.

But the Can-Cans could hand a debut to on-loan Inverness Caley Thistle attacker Ethan Cairns.

Deveronvale and Lossiemouth both look to get off the mark at Princess Royal Park. Fergus Edwards and Jack McArthur are missing for the Coasters.

Strathspey Thistle could hand debuts to loan signings Owen Loveland and Liam Taylor when they face Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Wick are without 11 players, but Ross Allan does return for Keith’s visit to Harmsworth Park, while Nairn County and Rothes face off at Station Park with both seeking their first wins of the campaign.