Huntly’s Andy Hunter keen to keep scoring after Highland League first day disappointment

Huntly’s Andy Hunter doesn’t want to experience the “horrible feeling” he had on the first day of the Breedon Highland League season any time soon.

The Black and Golds look for their first league win of the campaign against Clachnacuddin at Christie Park this afternoon.

Last Saturday Huntly were beaten 2-1 by Turriff United with Hunter missing a second half penalty.

The 28-year-old striker redeemed himself with a brace in Wednesday’s 4-0 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win at Keith.

And Hunter said: “After last Saturday’s game, it was a horrible feeling. If you win 2-0 or 3-0 and you miss a chance, you don’t really dwell on it.

“But when you’ve lost and you’ve missed a great chance, you’re desperate to try to make up for it.

“Wednesday was good to get into the next round of the cup. It hasn’t totally made up for it, but hopefully I can keep scoring.

“It’s a big game for Clach and ourselves because I think we’ll have similar goals; both wanting to be that surprise team and try to move up the table.”

Meanwhile, Clach attacker Paul Brindle is hoping he can get off the mark this afternoon.

The 29-year-old rejoined the Lilywhites this summer after seven years away and could form a potent strike partnership with James Anderson.

Brindle added: “If you look at what James did last season (scoring 25 goals), I think I can create chances for him and likewise him for me.

“We’re both capable of hitting the back of the net and it will be exciting to see how we get on.

“If we can both take our chances then we should have a good return between us.”

On Friday, Clach secured young Inverness Caley Thistle left-back Aly Riddle on loan until January.

The 18-year-old has had previous Highland League loan spells with Brora Rangers, Forres Mechanics and relegated Fort William.