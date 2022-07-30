Huntly’s Andy Hunter keen to keep scoring after Highland League first day disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huntly’s Andy Hunter keen to keep scoring after Highland League first day disappointment

By Callum Law
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Huntly Clachnacuddin
Huntly striker Andy Hunter is looking forward to face Clachnacuddin

Huntly’s Andy Hunter doesn’t want to experience the “horrible feeling” he had on the first day of the Breedon Highland League season any time soon.

The Black and Golds look for their first league win of the campaign against Clachnacuddin at Christie Park this afternoon.

Last Saturday Huntly were beaten 2-1 by Turriff United with Hunter missing a second half penalty.

The 28-year-old striker redeemed himself with a brace in Wednesday’s 4-0 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win at Keith.

And Hunter said: “After last Saturday’s game, it was a horrible feeling. If you win 2-0 or 3-0 and you miss a chance, you don’t really dwell on it.

“But when you’ve lost and you’ve missed a great chance, you’re desperate to try to make up for it.

“Wednesday was good to get into the next round of the cup. It hasn’t totally made up for it, but hopefully I can keep scoring.

“It’s a big game for Clach and ourselves because I think we’ll have similar goals; both wanting to be that surprise team and try to move up the table.”

Paul Brindle, left, with Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.

Meanwhile, Clach attacker Paul Brindle is hoping he can get off the mark this afternoon.

The 29-year-old rejoined the Lilywhites this summer after seven years away and could form a potent strike partnership with James Anderson.

Brindle added: “If you look at what James did last season (scoring 25 goals), I think I can create chances for him and likewise him for me.

“We’re both capable of hitting the back of the net and it will be exciting to see how we get on.

“If we can both take our chances then we should have a good return between us.”

On Friday, Clach secured young Inverness Caley Thistle left-back Aly Riddle on loan until January.

The 18-year-old has had previous Highland League loan spells with Brora Rangers, Forres Mechanics and relegated Fort William.

