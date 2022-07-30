Buckie beat Highland League champions Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle defeated Fraserburgh 2-1 in the meeting of last season’s Breedon Highland League top two at Victoria Park.

In an absorbing encounter the Jags, who were runners-up last term, were the more potent attacking force.

Captain Kevin Fraser fired them ahead early in the second half before Paul Campbell equalised for the champions.

Andrew MacAskill’s penalty 15 minutes from time was the difference between the sides.

Buckie handed a first start to new signing Josh Peters after the striker scored as a sub against Formartine United in the Evening Express Cup on Wednesday night.

For Fraserburgh Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher returned to the starting XI in attack having been on the bench for their Shire Cup victory against Banks o’ Dee in midweek.

Keenly-contested first period

It was the visitors who had the first chance with the Jags struggling to fully clear a corner and when Barbour returned the ball into the middle Butcher looped a header wide.

Buckie’s first decent effort at goal was in the 10th minute from captain Fraser who sent a low shot wide from 20 yards.

The midfield battle was particularly intriguing with the duel between Fraser and Paul Young of the Broch a terrific contest between two of the Highland League’s top midfielders.

On 18 minutes Buckie perhaps should have taken the lead. Peters played a neat one-two with Marcus Goodall on the right and broke into the box.

With the chance to shoot Peters rolled the ball across the face of goal and Fraserburgh managed to clear.

In the 26th minute Buckie right-back Hamish Munro embarked on a 70-yard charge upfield but his run ended with a shot high and wide.

A few minutes later MacAskill’s footwork created space for Sam Pugh, but his effort from 25 yards curled narrowly off target.

The Jags enjoyed more possession and territory in the first period, but it didn’t result in many clear-cut chances.

Five minutes before the break Fraserburgh had an opening when Logan Watt burrowed down the right, but Butcher lifted his shot well over from 20 yards.

Hosts make breakthrough

Within two minutes of the restart Buckie opened Fraserburgh up with MacAskill finding Goodall who then slipped in Peters on the left side of the area but his right-footed shot was blocked by goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

On 50 minutes though the Jags did take the lead. Referee Harry Bruce played a good advantage after a foul on Goodall in midfield.

MacAskill gathered possession and with Fraserburgh back-pedalling he found Ramsay on the left and his cross to the back post picked out the unmarked Fraser and he slid a low shot beyond Barbour.

The Broch lacked composure and poise and midway through the second half it was only a last-ditch intervention by Jamie Beagrie that prevented Pugh making it 2-0 after another neat Buckie move.

But out of nothing the champions equalised with 20 minutes remaining. Sargent controlled a long ball and measured the perfect ball in behind for sub Campbell who side-footed beyond goalkeeper Balint Demus.

In the 75th minute Buckie were back in front. Sub Kyle MacLeod got in behind Kieran Simpson down the right and the defender made a needless challenge and appeared to clip the striker’s heels.

Referee Bruce pointed to the spot, despite protestations from the visitors, and MacAskill blasted the ball into the right corner.

Fraserburgh tried to apply pressure in the closing stages but the Jags were able to see the game out.