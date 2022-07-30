Buckie beat Highland League champions Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie beat Highland League champions Fraserburgh

By Callum Law
July 30, 2022, 4:51 pm
Buckie's Hamish Munro, right, battles with Ryan Sargent of Fraserburgh
Buckie's Hamish Munro, right, battles with Ryan Sargent of Fraserburgh

Buckie Thistle defeated Fraserburgh 2-1 in the meeting of last season’s Breedon Highland League top two at Victoria Park.

In an absorbing encounter the Jags, who were runners-up last term, were the more potent attacking force.

Captain Kevin Fraser fired them ahead early in the second half before Paul Campbell equalised for the champions.

Andrew MacAskill’s penalty 15 minutes from time was the difference between the sides.

Buckie handed a first start to new signing Josh Peters after the striker scored as a sub against Formartine United in the Evening Express Cup on Wednesday night.

For Fraserburgh Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher returned to the starting XI in attack having been on the bench for their Shire Cup victory against Banks o’ Dee in midweek.

Keenly-contested first period

It was the visitors who had the first chance with the Jags struggling to fully clear a corner and when Barbour returned the ball into the middle Butcher looped a header wide.

Buckie’s first decent effort at goal was in the 10th minute from captain Fraser who sent a low shot wide from 20 yards.

The midfield battle was particularly intriguing with the duel between Fraser and Paul Young of the Broch a terrific contest between two of the Highland League’s top midfielders.

On 18 minutes Buckie perhaps should have taken the lead. Peters played a neat one-two with Marcus Goodall on the right and broke into the box.

Cohen Ramsay wins a header for Buckie against Fraserburgh

With the chance to shoot Peters rolled the ball across the face of goal and Fraserburgh managed to clear.

In the 26th minute Buckie right-back Hamish Munro embarked on a 70-yard charge upfield but his run ended with a shot high and wide.

A few minutes later MacAskill’s footwork created space for Sam Pugh, but his effort from 25 yards curled narrowly off target.

The Jags enjoyed more possession and territory in the first period, but it didn’t result in many clear-cut chances.

Five minutes before the break Fraserburgh had an opening when Logan Watt burrowed down the right, but Butcher lifted his shot well over from 20 yards.

Hosts make breakthrough

Within two minutes of the restart Buckie opened Fraserburgh up with MacAskill finding Goodall who then slipped in Peters on the left side of the area but his right-footed shot was blocked by goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

On 50 minutes though the Jags did take the lead. Referee Harry Bruce played a good advantage after a foul on Goodall in midfield.

MacAskill gathered possession and with Fraserburgh back-pedalling he found Ramsay on the left and his cross to the back post picked out the unmarked Fraser and he slid a low shot beyond Barbour.

The Broch lacked composure and poise and midway through the second half it was only a last-ditch intervention by Jamie Beagrie that prevented Pugh making it 2-0 after another neat Buckie move.

But out of nothing the champions equalised with 20 minutes remaining. Sargent controlled a long ball and measured the perfect ball in behind for sub Campbell who side-footed beyond goalkeeper Balint Demus.

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour grasps the ball from Buckie’s Josh Peters

In the 75th minute Buckie were back in front. Sub Kyle MacLeod got in behind Kieran Simpson down the right and the defender made a needless challenge and appeared to clip the striker’s heels.

Referee Bruce pointed to the spot, despite protestations from the visitors, and MacAskill blasted the ball into the right corner.

Fraserburgh tried to apply pressure in the closing stages but the Jags were able to see the game out.

