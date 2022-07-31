Buckie boss Graeme Stewart won’t get carried away despite win against champions Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Graeme Stewart called on Buckie Thistle to be relentless after defeating Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh.

The Jags, who were runners-up last term, triumphed 2-1 at Victoria Park courtesy goals from captain Kevin Fraser and Andrew MacAskill.

Manager Stewart isn’t getting carried away with the victory and said: “To be honest it doesn’t mean anything.

“It’s only three points, we’ll find out at the end of the season what it means.

“Leagues aren’t won and lost just now, they’re won and lost in March and April.

“It’s three points and that’s all but right now we’re four points better off than last season because we drew at home to Wick and Fraserburgh last season but we’ve beaten them both this season.

“The head to head clashes can be important but only if you beat other teams as well.

“If you draw two or three games against teams in the middle of the table or lower down then it costs you.

“Consistency is key, we need to be relentless and ruthless. We saw how hard it was last season, look at how well we did and it wasn’t enough.

“So we have to step on again. I think we deserved the win, it was a tough game against a very good team.

“Fraserburgh are aggressive and have quality all over the park.”

Tight opening

In a keenly-contested first period chances were at a premium, although Buckie had the best of them.

Fraser and Sam Pugh both sent strikes narrowly wide from 20 yards.

For Fraserburgh Sean Butcher sent a header wide and a shot over, but the clearest opening was in the 18th minute for the hosts.

Josh Peters played a one-two with Marcus Goodall and broke into the box on the right.

The new signing from Elgin City could have shot but opted to roll the ball across goal and the Broch cleared.

Within two minutes of the restart Buckie opened Fraserburgh up with MacAskill finding Goodall who then slipped in Peters on the left side of the area but his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

On 50 minutes the Jags did take the lead. Referee Harry Bruce played a good advantage after a foul on Goodall in midfield.

MacAskill gathered possession and with Fraserburgh back-pedalling he found Cohen Ramsay on the left and his cross to the back post picked out the unmarked Fraser and he slid a low shot beyond Barbour.

The Broch lacked composure and poise and midway through the second half it was only a last-ditch intervention by Jamie Beagrie that prevented Pugh making it 2-0 after another neat Buckie move.

But out of nothing the champions equalised with 20 minutes remaining. Ryan Sargent controlled a long ball and measured the perfect pass in behind for sub Paul Campbell who side-footed beyond goalkeeper Balint Demus.

In the 75th minute Buckie bagged the winner. Sub Kyle MacLeod got in behind Kieran Simpson down the right and the defender appeared to clip the striker’s heels.

Referee Bruce pointed to the penalty spot, despite protestations from the visitors, and MacAskill blasted the ball into the right corner.

Broch boss has no complaints

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie said: “The better team on the day won the game, we can’t shy away from that.

“It’s two games into the season we need to settle down and get going again.

“It’s a big game and it’s a good result for Buckie, but it’s two games in and we’re only three points off the top.

“We need to try to go on a run now and we showed last season we’re capable of that.”

On the crucial penalty decision Cowie added: “Kyle MacLeod got himself into a really good position between the ball and Kieran.

“When you’re in that position Kieran’s momentum takes him into the striker so I can see why it’s given.

“Both goals came from us losing the ball on the edge of Buckie’s box and in the blink of an eye they were in.

“That’s what they’re capable of, the work-rate of their midfielders and front players is exceptional.

“It’s a penalty and we didn’t lose the game because of one decision.”