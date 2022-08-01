Inverurie and Banks o’ Dee can’t be separated; Brora come from behind to defeat Turriff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first Breedon Highland League meeting between Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee at Harlaw Park produced a 1-1 stalemate with both sides feeling disappointed not to win.

After an opening day draw at home to Nairn County, Dee boss Jamie Watt said: “It was a poor goal to give away on the break and overall we didn’t turn up in the first half.

“They caused us problems with the long balls up to Garry Wood.

“Harsh words needed to be said at the break and we were more like ourselves at the restart. Andy Reid made some cracking saves for Locos and we looked dangerous every time we went forward.

“Our midweek fixture at Fraserburgh took a toll on the players but we had a lot of chances so there are a lot of positives to take out of the game.

“We had eight players out and I’m hoping to get three back for the Huntly game.”

Hosts strike first

Locos went in front in 17 minutes when a deep hanging cross from the right by Matthew Petermann was met by a powerful header from Fergus Alberts into the roof of the net.

Calum Dingwall saw Ross Salmon punch away his long range shot but either side of half time it was Andy Reid of Locos at his goalkeeping best, the outstanding stop being at point blank range from Mark Gilmour.

The pressure from the visiting team paid dividends in 62 minutes with Magnus Watson from the right side of the penalty box finding the corner of the net with his low shot.

Both sides looked to push on to win the game but a draw became the most likely outcome.

Home boss Richard Hastings said: “I don’t think you’re ever happy if leading in a game but we rallied at the end which is more pleasing than if the game peters out.

“We didn’t start the second half well, their goal came after they had been knocking at the door and Andy Reid made some very good saves. His team-mates have him to thank for keeping us in the game.”

Brora Rangers 2-1 Turriff United

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell praised his side for winning despite not being at their best against Turriff United.

The Cattachs came from behind to win 2-1 at Dudgeon Park and make it two wins from two in the Breedon Highland League.

Campbell said: “Turriff made it really difficult for us and made us work really hard.

“But we managed to come back and get the three points which was the main thing.

“It’s a game we potentially might have lost last season, but the boys showed decent character.

“We had to work really hard because our performance wasn’t at the level we expect but ultimately it’s about getting three points.”

GOAL FOR BRORA

79- Jordan MacRae slides it in after being played through by Max Ewan

2-1 — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) July 30, 2022

Turriff took the lead at the start of the second half when Aaron Reid finished off Rory Brown’s cutback.

Brora levelled midway through the second period when Tony Dingwall netted from the edge of the box and Jordan MacRae got the winner on 79 minutes from Max Ewan’s through ball.

United boss Dean Donaldson said: “We’re unlucky not to get something out of the game we had a couple of chances late on.

“A draw probably would’ve been a fair result but Brora did what good teams do.

“Little things can lead to big things. We had a chance which should’ve been a corner for us but they gave a goal kick and 30 seconds later the ball is in the net for the winning goal.

“Yes we switched off but that shows how something small can lead to something big.”