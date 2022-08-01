Highland League: Formartine United hit six in win over Strathspey as Nairn and Rothes share spoils in 2-2 draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Formartine United hit six in win over Strathspey as Nairn and Rothes share spoils in 2-2 draw

By Reporter
August 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 7:56 am
Formatine United striker Johnny Smith scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Strathspey.
Formatine United striker Johnny Smith scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Strathspey.

Formartine United made it two wins from two in the Breedon Highland League as they eased to a 6-1 victory against Strathspey Thistle at North Lodge Park.

After a pretty even first half, Mark Gallagher’s strike on the stroke of half-time to put them 2-1 up at the break floored the Jags and they never recovered.

United manager Stuart Anderson was happy with his side’s performance.

He said: “I thought we looked a wee bit tired after our midweek Aberdeenshire Cup win over Buckie Thistle and they’re definitely the best team I’ve seen so far this season.

“We’ve got a pretty tough start of the season with the Brechin City game coming up next weekend. A lad I know was at Brechin’s game at Forres and he felt that they are a better side than Buckie, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

In the third minute, Dominican international Julian Wade ran through and rounded the keeper before stabbing home the opener, but Strathspey rallied and in the 33rd minute Ben Cullen fired home an equaliser.

In the 45th minute, Gallagher’s excellent eight-yard header gave the home side an interval lead.

Former Aberdeen and Keith striker Jonny Smith then scored twice in quick succession, the second from the penalty spot.

Wade notched his second of the afternoon before Smith completed the scoring with his hat-trick, again with a penalty kick.

Strathspey manager Charlie Brown said: “We can definitely take some positives from this game, but losing that goal just on the half time whistle was a tough one to take.

“We went behind to an early goal but when last week the lads heads went down a bit, this time we managed to stay in the game and we managed ourselves back in the game with well-worked goal which Ben Cullen finished well.”

Nairn and Rothes share the points in entertaining draw

Rothes got their first point of the season on the board as they drew 2-2 with Nairn County in an entertaining encounter at Station Park.

The away side took the lead early on via Michael Finnis, before Nairn levelled and were ahead by the 58th minute, following an Andy Greig double, but it lasted less than two minutes as Steven Mackay’s 60th-minute chip ensured Rothes a point.

County boss Ronnie Sharp said: “There were lots of chances at both ends of the pitch – it was like a game of pinball at times.

“Neither team took their chances, it’s as simple as that. I thought Andy Greig played really well and we’re definitely getting there after a draw here today, and another share of the points at new boys, Banks o’ Dee, last weekend.

“Some of the boys are still a bit short and we’re still picking up some niggling injuries, but if you were a neutral here today, I’m sure you would have been impressed by what was a very good game.”

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp

Rothes took the lead in the fifth minute, when Alan Pollock’s pin-point corner was met by Michael Finnis, and although Cammy Lisle attempted to clear the defender’s powerful header the far side assistant signalled that the ball has crossed the line.

Nairn levelled in the 23rd minute when Andrew Greig’s curling drive from the edge of the box eluded Sean McCarthy’s desperate dive. Greig got his second goal of the day in the 58th minute, drilling the ball past McCarthy from 12 yards out.

However, on the hour mark, Rothes were back on level terms when Jack Maley drove 40 yards from the back, his pass forward was met by Mackay, who cleverly chipped the Nairn goalkeeper MacLean as he raced to close him down.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “Wearing my Rothes-tinted spectacles I really thought it was a case of two points dropped.

“Our overall play was really good, we created chances and opened them up but obviously we need to tighten things up in defence.

“We created some great chances, especially in the second half, enough to win a couple of games if I’m being honest, though Nairn did have a couple of breakaways where Sean McCarthy made two great saves.

“We took loads of positives, even though we’re having to dig deep squad wise, but on the other hand, Steven Mackay, who has been excellent since he came in, has a phenomenal work-rate. His sharpness is getting there, as he showed today when he scored a great goal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]