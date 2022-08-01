Highland League: Formartine United hit six in win over Strathspey as Nairn and Rothes share spoils in 2-2 draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United made it two wins from two in the Breedon Highland League as they eased to a 6-1 victory against Strathspey Thistle at North Lodge Park.

After a pretty even first half, Mark Gallagher’s strike on the stroke of half-time to put them 2-1 up at the break floored the Jags and they never recovered.

United manager Stuart Anderson was happy with his side’s performance.

He said: “I thought we looked a wee bit tired after our midweek Aberdeenshire Cup win over Buckie Thistle and they’re definitely the best team I’ve seen so far this season.

“We’ve got a pretty tough start of the season with the Brechin City game coming up next weekend. A lad I know was at Brechin’s game at Forres and he felt that they are a better side than Buckie, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Formartine United 6-1 Strathspey Thistle the final score pic.twitter.com/kdYVVszExi — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) July 30, 2022

In the third minute, Dominican international Julian Wade ran through and rounded the keeper before stabbing home the opener, but Strathspey rallied and in the 33rd minute Ben Cullen fired home an equaliser.

In the 45th minute, Gallagher’s excellent eight-yard header gave the home side an interval lead.

Former Aberdeen and Keith striker Jonny Smith then scored twice in quick succession, the second from the penalty spot.

Wade notched his second of the afternoon before Smith completed the scoring with his hat-trick, again with a penalty kick.

Strathspey manager Charlie Brown said: “We can definitely take some positives from this game, but losing that goal just on the half time whistle was a tough one to take.

“We went behind to an early goal but when last week the lads heads went down a bit, this time we managed to stay in the game and we managed ourselves back in the game with well-worked goal which Ben Cullen finished well.”

Nairn and Rothes share the points in entertaining draw

Rothes got their first point of the season on the board as they drew 2-2 with Nairn County in an entertaining encounter at Station Park.

The away side took the lead early on via Michael Finnis, before Nairn levelled and were ahead by the 58th minute, following an Andy Greig double, but it lasted less than two minutes as Steven Mackay’s 60th-minute chip ensured Rothes a point.

County boss Ronnie Sharp said: “There were lots of chances at both ends of the pitch – it was like a game of pinball at times.

“Neither team took their chances, it’s as simple as that. I thought Andy Greig played really well and we’re definitely getting there after a draw here today, and another share of the points at new boys, Banks o’ Dee, last weekend.

“Some of the boys are still a bit short and we’re still picking up some niggling injuries, but if you were a neutral here today, I’m sure you would have been impressed by what was a very good game.”

Rothes took the lead in the fifth minute, when Alan Pollock’s pin-point corner was met by Michael Finnis, and although Cammy Lisle attempted to clear the defender’s powerful header the far side assistant signalled that the ball has crossed the line.

Nairn levelled in the 23rd minute when Andrew Greig’s curling drive from the edge of the box eluded Sean McCarthy’s desperate dive. Greig got his second goal of the day in the 58th minute, drilling the ball past McCarthy from 12 yards out.

However, on the hour mark, Rothes were back on level terms when Jack Maley drove 40 yards from the back, his pass forward was met by Mackay, who cleverly chipped the Nairn goalkeeper MacLean as he raced to close him down.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “Wearing my Rothes-tinted spectacles I really thought it was a case of two points dropped.

“Our overall play was really good, we created chances and opened them up but obviously we need to tighten things up in defence.

“We created some great chances, especially in the second half, enough to win a couple of games if I’m being honest, though Nairn did have a couple of breakaways where Sean McCarthy made two great saves.

“We took loads of positives, even though we’re having to dig deep squad wise, but on the other hand, Steven Mackay, who has been excellent since he came in, has a phenomenal work-rate. His sharpness is getting there, as he showed today when he scored a great goal.”