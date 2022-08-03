Buckie Thistle move isn’t a step down for Josh Peters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie Thistle move isn’t a step down for Josh Peters

By Callum Law
August 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 6:47 am
Josh Peters has an effort on goal for Buckie Thistle against Fraserburgh.
Josh Peters has an effort on goal for Buckie Thistle against Fraserburgh.

Josh Peters doesn’t believe returning to the Breedon Highland League with Buckie Thistle is a step down.

The striker joined the Jags last week from Elgin City and netted on his debut against Formartine United in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last Wednesday before starting in the 2-1 win against Fraserburgh at the weekend.

Peters has previously played for Hibs, Livingston, Forfar, Queen’s Park and Stirling Albion but started out with Strathspey Thistle before a move to Easter Road in 2016.

The 25-year-old believes he has plenty to offer at Victoria Park and thinks the standard in the Highland League is similar to League Two.

‘I’ve got a lot more to give’

Reflecting on his move to Buckie Peters said: “I know (Jags defender) Sam Morrison quite well, I work for the same company as him. He’s in Grantown-on-Spey and I’m in Aviemore.

“I’ve known Sam for years and used to play football with him years ago.

“Over the last couple of seasons he’s been on at me and as soon as I knew I was free to go from Elgin it was a no-brainer really.

“Although in terms of the leagues it’s a step down I don’t think there is much difference in quality at all.

“I felt that on Saturday, it was a very intense game that was played at 100 miles an hour.

Sam Morrison helped convince Josh Peters to join Buckie Thistle.

“I don’t think there’s much difference in quality at all, Buckie and Fraserburgh are two of the top Highland League teams and I don’t think they’d be out of place in League Two.

“I’ve got a lot more to give, some people might think I’m back to square one by returning to the Highland League but I don’t see it like that.

“A lot of people don’t manage to play at this level, I’ve been lucky to play at a few different levels.

“Although it maybe hasn’t worked out everywhere I’ve been, I’m confident I can get back to what I’m good at.”

Trophy target for striker

Peters joined Elgin in 2020 and was disappointed he couldn’t make more of an impact at Borough Briggs.

He only scored three times for the Black and Whites with the majority of his appearances coming as a substitute.

At Buckie Peters hopes to contribute to a side that wins silverware.

He added: “I was disappointed but it happens in football, people like you and people don’t like you.

“At the same time I know I’m still good enough to play at a good level and there was no point in me sitting on the bench every week which I was doing at Elgin.

“I want to try to win trophies. At Elgin over the last couple of seasons we weren’t really successful.

“The first season we made the play-offs but last season we were scraping for survival.

“It can become a negative environment whereas at Buckie I’ve come into a more positive environment with more expectations and a rocket up the backside for me as well.

“I got that at half-time on Saturday and probably needed it.

“I haven’t played a lot of games over the last year and a half so my match fitness will improve.”

