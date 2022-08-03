Buckie Thistle move isn’t a step down for Josh Peters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Peters doesn’t believe returning to the Breedon Highland League with Buckie Thistle is a step down.

The striker joined the Jags last week from Elgin City and netted on his debut against Formartine United in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last Wednesday before starting in the 2-1 win against Fraserburgh at the weekend.

Peters has previously played for Hibs, Livingston, Forfar, Queen’s Park and Stirling Albion but started out with Strathspey Thistle before a move to Easter Road in 2016.

The 25-year-old believes he has plenty to offer at Victoria Park and thinks the standard in the Highland League is similar to League Two.

‘I’ve got a lot more to give’

Reflecting on his move to Buckie Peters said: “I know (Jags defender) Sam Morrison quite well, I work for the same company as him. He’s in Grantown-on-Spey and I’m in Aviemore.

“I’ve known Sam for years and used to play football with him years ago.

“Over the last couple of seasons he’s been on at me and as soon as I knew I was free to go from Elgin it was a no-brainer really.

“Although in terms of the leagues it’s a step down I don’t think there is much difference in quality at all.

“I felt that on Saturday, it was a very intense game that was played at 100 miles an hour.

“I don’t think there’s much difference in quality at all, Buckie and Fraserburgh are two of the top Highland League teams and I don’t think they’d be out of place in League Two.

“I’ve got a lot more to give, some people might think I’m back to square one by returning to the Highland League but I don’t see it like that.

“A lot of people don’t manage to play at this level, I’ve been lucky to play at a few different levels.

“Although it maybe hasn’t worked out everywhere I’ve been, I’m confident I can get back to what I’m good at.”

Trophy target for striker

Peters joined Elgin in 2020 and was disappointed he couldn’t make more of an impact at Borough Briggs.

He only scored three times for the Black and Whites with the majority of his appearances coming as a substitute.

At Buckie Peters hopes to contribute to a side that wins silverware.

He added: “I was disappointed but it happens in football, people like you and people don’t like you.

“At the same time I know I’m still good enough to play at a good level and there was no point in me sitting on the bench every week which I was doing at Elgin.

“I want to try to win trophies. At Elgin over the last couple of seasons we weren’t really successful.

“The first season we made the play-offs but last season we were scraping for survival.

“It can become a negative environment whereas at Buckie I’ve come into a more positive environment with more expectations and a rocket up the backside for me as well.

“I got that at half-time on Saturday and probably needed it.

“I haven’t played a lot of games over the last year and a half so my match fitness will improve.”