Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell wants to see the back of injury issues

Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell hopes adapting his fitness regime can help shake off a back problem.

The striker scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s Breedon Highland League defeat against Buckie Thistle after coming on as a sub.

However, the 29-year-old is not yet at full fitness but hopes he is now getting to the bottom of his back injury which also caused him problems last term.

Campbell said: “I’ve been working on things and I was pain-free on Saturday which was the first time for a while.

“There’s still a bit of work to do to get back to where I want to be.

“I’ve always been one to do exercises and things like that but I need to rein that in a bit.

“It’s yoga and pilates that I need to do to increase my flexibility and build strength in my legs.

“I need to focus less on the dumbbells and weights in the gym.

“It’s a change for me but it’s what I’m going to have to do to get myself back on the park on a Saturday and feeling good again.

“Hopefully over the next couple of weeks things continue to improve and the more I’ll play the fitter I’ll get.

“The other strikers have been doing really well and it won’t be easy to get myself back in the team but I’ll do all I can.”

‘Back in the frame’

Campbell was pleased to hit the net for the Broch at the weekend, but disappointed the champions were beaten by last season’s runners-up.

He added: “I was buzzing to come on and score, it’s been a while since I hit the back of the net.

“It felt good and I was hoping after that we would manage to get something but it wasn’t to be.

“Hopefully I can take that on into the next few weeks and get myself back in the frame again.”