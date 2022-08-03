Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell wants to see the back of injury issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell wants to see the back of injury issues

By Callum Law
August 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 7:11 am
Fraserburgh striker Paul Campbell is hoping to put his injury problems behind him

Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell hopes adapting his fitness regime can help shake off a back problem.

The striker scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s Breedon Highland League defeat against Buckie Thistle after coming on as a sub.

However, the 29-year-old is not yet at full fitness but hopes he is now getting to the bottom of his back injury which also caused him problems last term.

Campbell said: “I’ve been working on things and I was pain-free on Saturday which was the first time for a while.

“There’s still a bit of work to do to get back to where I want to be.

“I’ve always been one to do exercises and things like that but I need to rein that in a bit.

“It’s yoga and pilates that I need to do to increase my flexibility and build strength in my legs.

Paul Campbell celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

“I need to focus less on the dumbbells and weights in the gym.

“It’s a change for me but it’s what I’m going to have to do to get myself back on the park on a Saturday and feeling good again.

“Hopefully over the next couple of weeks things continue to improve and the more I’ll play the fitter I’ll get.

“The other strikers have been doing really well and it won’t be easy to get myself back in the team but I’ll do all I can.”

‘Back in the frame’

Campbell was pleased to hit the net for the Broch at the weekend, but disappointed the champions were beaten by last season’s runners-up.

He added: “I was buzzing to come on and score, it’s been a while since I hit the back of the net.

“It felt good and I was hoping after that we would manage to get something but it wasn’t to be.

“Hopefully I can take that on into the next few weeks and get myself back in the frame again.”

