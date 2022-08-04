New Deveronvale skipper Harry Noble wants to lead from the front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

New Deveronvale skipper Harry Noble wants to lead from the front

By Callum Law
August 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:03 am
Harry Noble is Deveronvale's new captain.
Harry Noble is Deveronvale's new captain.

Harry Noble hopes to lead by example for Deveronvale this season.

The 26-year-old defender was made club captain ahead of the start of the campaign and is upbeat about what the Banffers can achieve this term.

Vale picked up their first win in the Breedon Highland League last Saturday against Lossiemouth, having been beaten by champions Fraserburgh on the opening day.

Craig Stewart’s charges have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Noble said: “It did take me by surprise a wee bit (being made captain), but it was certainly a pleasant surprise for me.

“I think, in terms of the way I play, I’m quite aggressive and passionate and hopefully the young lads can follow that.

“In terms of this season we’ve got to be realistic and we don’t expect to be challenging for the top four.

Harry Noble, right, in action for Deveronvale.

“But competing with the teams around us is important.

“We got through the first round of Aberdeenshire Cup. We’ve got a tough game next against Formartine, but we’d like to try to keep going in that.

“And the Scottish Cup is always important for the club.

“Over the course of the season we don’t want to be taking hidings in games, we want to compete.”

Youth can thrive at Vale

Deveronvale have a youthful look this season after promoting a number of their league winning under-18 side to the first-team, as well as recruiting former Elgin City youngsters Charlie Hay and Cameron Angus.

Noble believes the new recruits can adapt to the rigours of the Highland League.

Ahead of facing Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park on Saturday, he added: “The young lads that have signed are good enough, there’s no doubt about that.

“They did really well at the level they’ve played at but it takes time to make the step up from playing age group football to playing in the Highland League.

“I’m confident the young lads will do well for us this season.

“Strathspey are another team around us in the table who we’ll be looking to pick up points against.

“But they will be thinking the same and I’m sure they’ll be determined to try to get something against us.”

Injury angst

Noble is back to full fitness after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at training in December 2020.

He admits spending so long on the sidelines was frustrating.

The former Lossiemouth and Buckie Thistle man said: “I’m not a great watcher and, when we weren’t doing so well last season, it was quite frustrating going along to watch and not being able to contribute.

“I was in the gym constantly to try to help with the recovery – it’s not an injury where you can just sit about and wait for it to heal.

“So I was going to the gym every second day and I was really hungry to come back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]