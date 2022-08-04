New Deveronvale skipper Harry Noble wants to lead from the front

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Noble hopes to lead by example for Deveronvale this season.

The 26-year-old defender was made club captain ahead of the start of the campaign and is upbeat about what the Banffers can achieve this term.

Vale picked up their first win in the Breedon Highland League last Saturday against Lossiemouth, having been beaten by champions Fraserburgh on the opening day.

Craig Stewart’s charges have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Noble said: “It did take me by surprise a wee bit (being made captain), but it was certainly a pleasant surprise for me.

“I think, in terms of the way I play, I’m quite aggressive and passionate and hopefully the young lads can follow that.

“In terms of this season we’ve got to be realistic and we don’t expect to be challenging for the top four.

“But competing with the teams around us is important.

“We got through the first round of Aberdeenshire Cup. We’ve got a tough game next against Formartine, but we’d like to try to keep going in that.

“And the Scottish Cup is always important for the club.

“Over the course of the season we don’t want to be taking hidings in games, we want to compete.”

Youth can thrive at Vale

Deveronvale have a youthful look this season after promoting a number of their league winning under-18 side to the first-team, as well as recruiting former Elgin City youngsters Charlie Hay and Cameron Angus.

Noble believes the new recruits can adapt to the rigours of the Highland League.

Ahead of facing Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park on Saturday, he added: “The young lads that have signed are good enough, there’s no doubt about that.

“They did really well at the level they’ve played at but it takes time to make the step up from playing age group football to playing in the Highland League.

“I’m confident the young lads will do well for us this season.

“Strathspey are another team around us in the table who we’ll be looking to pick up points against.

“But they will be thinking the same and I’m sure they’ll be determined to try to get something against us.”

Injury angst

Noble is back to full fitness after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at training in December 2020.

He admits spending so long on the sidelines was frustrating.

The former Lossiemouth and Buckie Thistle man said: “I’m not a great watcher and, when we weren’t doing so well last season, it was quite frustrating going along to watch and not being able to contribute.

“I was in the gym constantly to try to help with the recovery – it’s not an injury where you can just sit about and wait for it to heal.

“So I was going to the gym every second day and I was really hungry to come back.”