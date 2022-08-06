Calum Dingwall hopes Inverurie Locos can find top gear against Rothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calum Dingwall has been encouraged by Inverurie Locos’ start to the season, particularly because he doesn’t think they’ve found top gear yet.

The Railwaymen take on Rothes at Mackessack Park today having beaten Clachnacuddin and drawn with Banks o’ Dee in their first two Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Inverurie, who could hand a debut to new signing Taylor Thain, have also progressed to the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

But midfielder Dingwall believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.

The 29-year-old said: “There have been flashes but I don’t think we’ve hit top gear yet.

“There was a spell against Clach and a spell against Banks o’ Dee where we were on the front foot.

“But it hasn’t been sustained yet, it’s still early in the season. We want to be playing on the front foot and we have been doing it in flashes.

“However we need to try to put together a performance for 90 minutes.

“Hopefully it’s quite promising that we haven’t done that yet and we’ve still had a solid start.

“There are no easy games and I’d imagine the likes of Rothes will be in and around us at the end of the season.

“So these are games we don’t want to be losing, particularly away from home, but we’re going out to win and hopefully we can do that.”

Shutout key as Speysiders eye first win

Rothes have started the season with a loss against Brechin City and a draw with Nairn County.

Goalkeeper Sean McCarthy is eager to keep his first clean sheet of the campaign and hopes it could propel the Moray side to their first victory.

The 29-year-old custodian added: “Keeping clean sheets was something we did really well last season and hopefully we can get back to that.

“The starting point for allowing us to win a lot of games was keeping a clean sheet.

“It was down to the whole team and the shape we kept and that’s something we need to get back to if we’re going to be successful this season.

“It hasn’t been a great start for us. The game against Nairn could have gone either way, but we felt we had the better of the chances and maybe should have won it.

“It didn’t happen for us but we need to try to get a first win and hopefully it comes against Locos.”

Team news from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Bank o’ Dee face Huntly at Spain Park. Michael Philipson, Paul Lawson, Max Alexander, Kyle Willox, Neil Gauld and Dean Lawrie are missing for the hosts.

Jack Henderson and Alasdair Stark are doubtful but Lewis Crosbie could return.

Zander Jack, Robbie Foster, Michael Clark and Andy Hunter are injured for the Black and Golds, Alex Thoirs is offshore and Gavin Elphinstone suspended.

Lewis Davidson and Ryan Cowie are out of Fraserburgh’s home game with Wick.

Gordon MacNab, Alan Hughes, Liam Bain and Liam Bremner miss out for the Scorries, but Alan Farquhar, Joe Anderson and play-manager Gary Manson are available, while loan signing from Inverness Caley Thistle, Harry Hennem, could debut.

Scott Adams and Tom MacLennan are back for Buckie Thistle’s trip to Lossiemouth, Sam Morrison, Ryan Fyffe and Max Barry are still missing.

Scott Miller, Ryan Stuart, Ryan Farquhar, Cameron Farquhar and Jags loanee Adam MacLeod are unavailable for the Coasters.

Martin Callum is Clachnacuddin’s only absentee for Brora Rangers’ visit to Grant Street Park, Tom Kelly is a doubt for the Cattachs.

Fraser Dingwall, Callum Maclean, Calum Howarth and Gordon McNab are sidelined for Nairn County’s clash with Forres Mechanics at Station Park.

Knee injuries keep Joe Gauld and Graham Fraser out for the Can-Cans and Ben Barron is suspended, but Callum Johnston is back from a ban.

Strathspey Thistle will aim for their first win when Deveronvale visit Seafield Park. Ben Allan, Rory Davidson, Robert Scott and Charlie are unavailable for the Banffers, but Matt Jamieson and Max Stewart are back.