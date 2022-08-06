Calum Dingwall hopes Inverurie Locos can find top gear against Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Calum Dingwall hopes Inverurie Locos can find top gear against Rothes

By Callum Law
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Calum Dingwall feels Inverurie Locos have made a solid start to the season ahead of facing Rothes
Calum Dingwall feels Inverurie Locos have made a solid start to the season ahead of facing Rothes

Calum Dingwall has been encouraged by Inverurie Locos’ start to the season, particularly because he doesn’t think they’ve found top gear yet.

The Railwaymen take on Rothes at Mackessack Park today having beaten Clachnacuddin and drawn with Banks o’ Dee in their first two Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Inverurie, who could hand a debut to new signing Taylor Thain, have also progressed to the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

But midfielder Dingwall believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.

The 29-year-old said: “There have been flashes but I don’t think we’ve hit top gear yet.

“There was a spell against Clach and a spell against Banks o’ Dee where we were on the front foot.

“But it hasn’t been sustained yet, it’s still early in the season. We want to be playing on the front foot and we have been doing it in flashes.

“However we need to try to put together a performance for 90 minutes.

“Hopefully it’s quite promising that we haven’t done that yet and we’ve still had a solid start.

“There are no easy games and I’d imagine the likes of Rothes will be in and around us at the end of the season.

“So these are games we don’t want to be losing, particularly away from home, but we’re going out to win and hopefully we can do that.”

Shutout key as Speysiders eye first win

Rothes have started the season with a loss against Brechin City and a draw with Nairn County.

Goalkeeper Sean McCarthy is eager to keep his first clean sheet of the campaign and hopes it could propel the Moray side to their first victory.

The 29-year-old custodian added: “Keeping clean sheets was something we did really well last season and hopefully we can get back to that.

“The starting point for allowing us to win a lot of games was keeping a clean sheet.

Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy, right, is hoping to shut out Inverurie Locos

“It was down to the whole team and the shape we kept and that’s something we need to get back to if we’re going to be successful this season.

“It hasn’t been a great start for us. The game against Nairn could have gone either way, but we felt we had the better of the chances and maybe should have won it.

“It didn’t happen for us but we need to try to get a first win and hopefully it comes against Locos.”

Team news from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Bank o’ Dee face Huntly at Spain Park. Michael Philipson, Paul Lawson, Max Alexander, Kyle Willox, Neil Gauld and Dean Lawrie are missing for the hosts.

Jack Henderson and Alasdair Stark are doubtful but Lewis Crosbie could return.

Zander Jack, Robbie Foster, Michael Clark and Andy Hunter are injured for the Black and Golds, Alex Thoirs is offshore and Gavin Elphinstone suspended.

Lewis Davidson and Ryan Cowie are out of Fraserburgh’s home game with Wick.

Gordon MacNab, Alan Hughes, Liam Bain and Liam Bremner miss out for the Scorries, but Alan Farquhar, Joe Anderson and play-manager Gary Manson are available, while loan signing from Inverness Caley Thistle, Harry Hennem, could debut.

Scott Adams and Tom MacLennan are back for Buckie Thistle’s trip to Lossiemouth, Sam Morrison, Ryan Fyffe and Max Barry are still missing.

Scott Miller, Ryan Stuart, Ryan Farquhar, Cameron Farquhar and Jags loanee Adam MacLeod are unavailable for the Coasters.

Martin Callum is Clachnacuddin’s only absentee for Brora Rangers’ visit to Grant Street Park, Tom Kelly is a doubt for the Cattachs.

Fraser Dingwall, Callum Maclean, Calum Howarth and Gordon McNab are sidelined for Nairn County’s clash with Forres Mechanics at Station Park.

Knee injuries keep Joe Gauld and Graham Fraser out for the Can-Cans and Ben Barron is suspended, but Callum Johnston is back from a ban.

Strathspey Thistle will aim for their first win when Deveronvale visit Seafield Park. Ben Allan, Rory Davidson, Robert Scott and Charlie are unavailable for the Banffers, but Matt Jamieson and Max Stewart are back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]