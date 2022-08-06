Formartine boss Anderson upbeat ahead of Brechin test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine boss Anderson upbeat ahead of Brechin test

By Callum Law
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Brechin City
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Brechin City

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson isn’t getting carried away with their start to the season but hopes they can compete with Brechin City.

The Pitmedden side travel to Glebe Park having won their first two Breedon Highland League games and progressed to the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

In the process they’ve scored 11 goals and Anderson said: “We’ve had a good week to start the season, but that’s all it is.

“The season is 40 weeks and we’ve had one good week, we’re positive but I’ve been in the game long enough to know it’s only one good week so we’ll keep working hard.

“The pleasing thing is we are creating chances and we’re managing to take some of those chances.

“It will be a very tough game against Brechin but our message to the players is to go and enjoy it, compete and see how we get on.

“I know when I was playing these were the sort of games you looked for on the fixture list.”

Brechin manager Andy Kirk, right

One of Formartine’s biggest threats is summer signing Julian Wade who has already netted five goals.

The Dominican international striker spent last season with Brechin and the Hedgemen’s manager Andy Kirk is well aware of his quality.

He added: “The boys know what Julian’s capable of doing, he’s definitely a threat for Formartine.

“He’s a player who did well for us last season and it was just circumstances that meant he moved on.

“Julian has got a lot of good attributes and he’s someone we’ll need to be wary of.

“But we’ve kept two clean sheets in our first two games which has been a pleasing aspect and hopefully we can continue that.”

