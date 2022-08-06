Formartine boss Anderson upbeat ahead of Brechin test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson isn’t getting carried away with their start to the season but hopes they can compete with Brechin City.

The Pitmedden side travel to Glebe Park having won their first two Breedon Highland League games and progressed to the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

In the process they’ve scored 11 goals and Anderson said: “We’ve had a good week to start the season, but that’s all it is.

“The season is 40 weeks and we’ve had one good week, we’re positive but I’ve been in the game long enough to know it’s only one good week so we’ll keep working hard.

“The pleasing thing is we are creating chances and we’re managing to take some of those chances.

“It will be a very tough game against Brechin but our message to the players is to go and enjoy it, compete and see how we get on.

“I know when I was playing these were the sort of games you looked for on the fixture list.”

One of Formartine’s biggest threats is summer signing Julian Wade who has already netted five goals.

The Dominican international striker spent last season with Brechin and the Hedgemen’s manager Andy Kirk is well aware of his quality.

He added: “The boys know what Julian’s capable of doing, he’s definitely a threat for Formartine.

“He’s a player who did well for us last season and it was just circumstances that meant he moved on.

“Julian has got a lot of good attributes and he’s someone we’ll need to be wary of.

“But we’ve kept two clean sheets in our first two games which has been a pleasing aspect and hopefully we can continue that.”