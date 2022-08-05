WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – this weekend’s TWO highlights games revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s Highland League Weekly preview show is available to watch now – and again reveals which TWO games we’ll be filming this weekend.

Watch as Ryan Cryle, Callum Law and Sophie Goodwin sit down and look ahead to the third round of Breedon Highland League matches.

A key feature of our Friday lunchtime preview show above – which you can watch each week without being a Press and Journal subscriber – is it will reveal which matches from the Saturday card we’ve picked to send our Highland League Weekly cameras to.

️⚽️ Good morning! Here's a thread on @ScottishHFL clubs and their FAMOUS fans 😲 Some are 100% true, some are sort-of hearsay, but – maybe – through this thread, we can separate fact from fiction… 🧵 We'll start with the nailed-on ones: — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) August 4, 2022

This weekend, we’re heading to Mackessack Park as Rothes – looking for their first victory – host Inverurie Locos. As well as highlights, we’ll have post-match thoughts from both sides.

Our second highlights game, meanwhile, is Turriff United against Keith at the Haughs.

You can watch both sets of highlights, plus the usual mix of reaction, analysis and features, on our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show, which goes live on the Press and Journal website at 7pm on Monday.

