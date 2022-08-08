Scott Barbour nets goal of the season contender in Fraserburgh win against Wick; Strathspey earn first point with Deveronvale draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A goal of the season contender from Scott Barbour put the seal on Fraserburgh’s 3-0 win against Wick Academy.

After their loss to Buckie Thistle, the Breedon Highland League champions returned to winning ways at Bellslea.

Ryan Sargent opened the scoring in the 27th minute after Logan Watt’s set-up work.

Wick’s best opportunity was after the break when trialist Jamie Flett headed wide before Willie West doubled the lead on 72 minutes from close range.

Then, two minutes later, Barbour rolled his marker at a throw-in before volleying into the top right corner from 25 yards.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “I think we deserved to win the game, our hunger was there, our enthusiasm was there and we knocked the ball about well.

“At times we didn’t find the final pass or shot to make our chances count.

“But I’m really happy – it’s three clean sheets in four games and it was important we reacted to last week’s defeat and we did.

“I know Scott’s capable of that, his team-mates know he’s capable, but it’s still special to see.”

Wick handed a debut to on-loan Inverness Caley Thistle midfielder Harry Hennem.

Player-manager Gary Manson added: “Harry did well, especially second half.

“Fraserburgh were all over us first half and we were camped in.

“But in the first 15 or 20 minutes of the second half we were camped in their half and Jamie had a great chance.

“Scott’s goal was an absolute worldie and is certainly a goal of the season contender.”

Strathspey Thistle 2-2 Deveronvale

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown was pleased to pick up their first point of the season.

The Grantown Jags drew 2-2 with Deveronvale at Seafield Park.

Brown said: “I think a draw was a fair result, we rode our luck at times, but we also had chances to score more.

“I’m happy with the performance, defensively we were a lot sharper and going forward we caused problems.

“It’s our first point and it gives us something to build on after two heavy defeats.”

Vale boss Craig Stewart added: “I thought it was a comfortable performance from ourselves, but we didn’t take our chances.

“I don’t think Sean McIntosh in our goal had a save to make. We created very good chances that I would expect us to score.

“Despite being behind twice, I’m disappointed with the point, because I don’t think we were under pressure and I felt we were the better team.”

Stephen Kelly put the hosts ahead after the Banffers failed to clear a corner.

Dane Ballard equalised from Horace Ormsby’s through-ball, before Liam Taylor’s neat backheel restored Strathspey’s lead.

But captain Harry Noble earned Vale a point by converting Jay Goldie’s cross.