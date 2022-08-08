Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers continue perfect Highland League starts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart feels there’s still more to come from his side after their 6-0 win against Lossiemouth.

The Jags won convincingly at Grant Park to make it three wins out of three in the Breedon Highland League.

Stewart said: “You can’t complain about winning 6-0, but we could probably do a bit better.

“I said to the boys that I still think we’ve got a gear or two to go up, which I think is a good sign because there’s more to come.

“We’ve started the season well winning three difficult games.”

Josh Peters opened the scoring for Buckie before Sam Urquhart’s header made it 2-0 inside 20 minutes.

Kyle MacLeod added the third from Lewis MacKinnon’s through-ball and Cohen Ramsay netted number four shortly before the hour mark.

RED CARD! Jared Kennedy collects a second yellow and is off (63) — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) August 6, 2022

Then Lossie’s Jared Kennedy was sent off by referee Dan McFarlane for a second booking.

Scott Adams notched a brace in the final 20 minutes to complete the scoring.

The Coasters have no points from their first three games, and manager Joe Russell said: “We weren’t quick enough in our decision-making, we weren’t strong enough in challenges and we were exposed by a very good Buckie team.

“Jared was a little bit late with a tackle, but there was nothing malicious in it.

“The referee played on and I don’t think he saw it – he just heard the shout.”

Clachnacuddin 0-4 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers continued their perfect start to the Breedon Highland League season with a 4-0 win against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

Andrew Macrae’s finish from inside the box put the Cattachs ahead before Jordan MacRae netted when through one on one.

MacRae bagged his second from Max Ewan’s cutback and, after Colin Williamson had hit the crossbar, Josh Meekings headed in a Dale Gillespie corner for the fourth before the first half was out.

Brora manager Craig Campbell said: “We started well then Clach had a good spell, but then we changed our approach and, after getting the first goal, we took control.

“We scored counter-attacking goals, we turned the ball over in our own half, broke quickly and took our chances.

“We’ve taken nine points out of nine and I can’t ask for any more than that.

“But you always want to improve and I still think there’s stuff we can work on.”

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald added: “Brora were ruthless – three of their goals came from us losing the ball on the edge of their box and Brora broke and went right through us.

“They’re an excellent side, but if you make it easy then they will do that to you. We felt three of the four goals were preventable.”