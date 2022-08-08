Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers continue perfect Highland League starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers continue perfect Highland League starts

By Reporter
August 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:32 am
Buckie Thistle manager believes his side will continue to get better.
Buckie Thistle manager believes his side will continue to get better.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart feels there’s still more to come from his side after their 6-0 win against Lossiemouth.

The Jags won convincingly at Grant Park to make it three wins out of three in the Breedon Highland League.

Stewart said: “You can’t complain about winning 6-0, but we could probably do a bit better.

“I said to the boys that I still think we’ve got a gear or two to go up, which I think is a good sign because there’s more to come.

“We’ve started the season well winning three difficult games.”

Josh Peters opened the scoring for Buckie before Sam Urquhart’s header made it 2-0 inside 20 minutes.

Kyle MacLeod added the third from Lewis MacKinnon’s through-ball and Cohen Ramsay netted number four shortly before the hour mark.

Then Lossie’s Jared Kennedy was sent off by referee Dan McFarlane for a second booking.

Scott Adams notched a brace in the final 20 minutes to complete the scoring.

The Coasters have no points from their first three games, and manager Joe Russell said: “We weren’t quick enough in our decision-making, we weren’t strong enough in challenges and we were exposed by a very good Buckie team.

“Jared was a little bit late with a tackle, but there was nothing malicious in it.

“The referee played on and I don’t think he saw it – he just heard the shout.”

Clachnacuddin 0-4 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers continued their perfect start to the Breedon Highland League season with a 4-0 win against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

Andrew Macrae’s finish from inside the box put the Cattachs ahead before Jordan MacRae netted when through one on one.

MacRae bagged his second from Max Ewan’s cutback and, after Colin Williamson had hit the crossbar, Josh Meekings headed in a Dale Gillespie corner for the fourth before the first half was out.

Brora manager Craig Campbell said: “We started well then Clach had a good spell, but then we changed our approach and, after getting the first goal, we took control.

Jordan MacRae scored twice for Brora Rangers against Clachnacuddin

“We scored counter-attacking goals, we turned the ball over in our own half, broke quickly and took our chances.

“We’ve taken nine points out of nine and I can’t ask for any more than that.

“But you always want to improve and I still think there’s stuff we can work on.”

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald added: “Brora were ruthless – three of their goals came from us losing the ball on the edge of their box and Brora broke and went right through us.

“They’re an excellent side, but if you make it easy then they will do that to you. We felt three of the four goals were preventable.”

