Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh aim to progress in Challenge Cup

Both Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh are aiming to do the Breedon Highland League proud in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Cattachs welcome Aberdeen B to Dudgeon Park this evening, while the Broch face St Johnstone B at Bellslea in the first round.

Brora boss Craig Campbell expects a tough tie against the young Dons, but is keen to try to progress.

He said: “It’s a tie we expect to be difficult – over the last few years we’ve played Aberdeen a few times.

“They beat us last year and we know we’ll be in for a tough game.

“They are full-time players so they’ll be fit and they’re players who are aspiring to play for Aberdeen’s first-team, so we know they’ll have quality.

“It will be another test for us and something different from league duty.

“For Highland League clubs, this competition is a bit of a bonus really.

“But we’re delighted to be in the competition and we’ll give it our best shot.”

Although Brora will be up against full-time players, Campbell hopes the experience within his squad may help them progress.

He added: “Experience can make a difference, a lot of our boys have been full-time as well.

“We know our boys have played at that level as well and have experience, but it can come down to fine margins.

“Aberdeen might have a couple of real quality players that are difficult to take care of.”

Changes won’t weaken Broch

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie will give some of his fringe players an opportunity to impress against St Johnstone.

But, regardless of the side he fields, he believes the Highland League champions can compete with their visitors from Perth and potentially progress to round two.

Cowie said: “It’s a competition we want to do well in – we’re delighted to be in it.

“We want to represent ourselves well and we think we’re capable of winning games against teams at this stage.

“We’re looking forward to it and we’ll freshen things up a bit, because we could have quite a few midweek games over the next few weeks.

“We don’t have as big a squad as last season, so we need to be sensible.

“We want to represent ourselves well and we know, whatever team we put on the park, we’re a good side.

“For our fringe players it’s an opportunity for them to grasp and the chance to secure a starting berth.

“Whenever you play in national competitions, you want to represent yourself as an individual, your club and your league well.

“The more representation the Highland League can have in this competition, the better.”