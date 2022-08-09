Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh aim to progress in Challenge Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh aim to progress in Challenge Cup

By Callum Law
August 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 9, 2022, 6:41 am
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell hopes his side can get the better of Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy
Both Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh are aiming to do the Breedon Highland League proud in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Cattachs welcome Aberdeen B to Dudgeon Park this evening, while the Broch face St Johnstone B at Bellslea in the first round.

Brora boss Craig Campbell expects a tough tie against the young Dons, but is keen to try to progress.

He said: “It’s a tie we expect to be difficult – over the last few years we’ve played Aberdeen a few times.

“They beat us last year and we know we’ll be in for a tough game.

“They are full-time players so they’ll be fit and they’re players who are aspiring to play for Aberdeen’s first-team, so we know they’ll have quality.

“It will be another test for us and something different from league duty.

“For Highland League clubs, this competition is a bit of a bonus really.

“But we’re delighted to be in the competition and we’ll give it our best shot.”

Although Brora will be up against full-time players, Campbell hopes the experience within his squad may help them progress.

He added: “Experience can make a difference, a lot of our boys have been full-time as well.

“We know our boys have played at that level as well and have experience, but it can come down to fine margins.

“Aberdeen might have a couple of real quality players that are difficult to take care of.”

Changes won’t weaken Broch

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie will give some of his fringe players an opportunity to impress against St Johnstone.

But, regardless of the side he fields, he believes the Highland League champions can compete with their visitors from Perth and potentially progress to round two.

Cowie said: “It’s a competition we want to do well in – we’re delighted to be in it.

“We want to represent ourselves well and we think we’re capable of winning games against teams at this stage.

“We’re looking forward to it and we’ll freshen things up a bit, because we could have quite a few midweek games over the next few weeks.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is pleased Highland League sides get the chance to compete in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“We don’t have as big a squad as last season, so we need to be sensible.

“We want to represent ourselves well and we know, whatever team we put on the park, we’re a good side.

“For our fringe players it’s an opportunity for them to grasp and the chance to secure a starting berth.

“Whenever you play in national competitions, you want to represent yourself as an individual, your club and your league well.

“The more representation the Highland League can have in this competition, the better.”

