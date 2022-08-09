Inverurie’s Taylor Thain pleased to be in the Highland League after returning to the north

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a nomadic couple of years Taylor Thain feels a move into the Breedon Highland with Inverurie Locos is perfect for him.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Railwaymen on a two-year contract last week and made his debut in Saturday’s 5-0 victory against Rothes.

Thain, a former Inverness Caley Thistle youth, moved to English National League side Aldershot Town in the summer of 2020.

After a year with the Hampshire club, he joined Welsh outfit Bangor City, but left to join another Welsh team, Cefn Druids, in January after Bangor had been suspended from football activity.

Thain left Cefn Druids in the summer and returned to his native Inverness, and his relationship with Inverurie manager Richard Hastings led to him joining Locos.

He said: “The gaffer has his own coaching academy in Inverness and myself and my brother do one to one stuff with him, so knowing him was how the move came about.

“He knew I was looking for a club and asked me if I would like to come along.

“I’ve been away for the last two years – I was down playing in England in under-23s football initially.

“Then last season I was in Wales.

“Infortunately the first club I was with it didn’t work out, it was Bangor City and they actually folded.

“But then I got a move to Cefn Druids and my contract with them finished in May, so then I was looking for a new club.

“It was in my mind to come back closer to home and, after what had happened in Wales and the moving around I’d done, I was happy to be closer to home.”

Developing at Harlaw Park

Thain enjoyed his time down south and hopes to continue his football development in the Highland League.

He added: “Off the pitch particularly it has helped me mature, being away from home at the age of 18 definitely helped me.

“On the pitch it has also been good, learning from different coaches and different players.

“Now I’m working with the gaffer, who was an international player, and at my age it’s important to try to keep learning from these people.”

Expectations high for Thain

Thain was pleased to make his debut for Inverurie against Rothes at the weekend.

He felt the Garioch side’s handsome victory shows other sides what they are capable of this term.

Thain’s ambition is to help Locos have success and, having picked up seven points out nine in the league and progressed to the quarter-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, they have had a good start to the campaign.

He said: “Rothes finished above us last season and to improve you need to beat the teams that finished above you and that’s what we did on Saturday.

“They’re a tough side to play against and I think our win was a statement that shows other clubs we’re on the up.

“The gaffer keeps his standards high and wants to win things and I’m the same.

“We’re unbeaten so far this season and hopefully we can keep that going.

“For myself, it’s about getting as many minutes as I can and gaining experience.”