Brechin City land former Hearts and Caley Thistle midfielder Anthony McDonald on two-year deal

By Andy Skinner
August 8, 2022, 1:48 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 4:08 pm

Anthony McDonald.

Brechin City have signed former Hearts and Caley Thistle midfielder Anthony McDonald on a two-year deal.

McDonald was most recently with FC Edinburgh, where he made 13 appearances to help the club gain promotion into League One.

He began his career with Hearts, where he was handed his debut at the age of 16 by Craig Levein, who is now at Brechin in an advisory role.

McDonald joined Inverness on loan in 2019, before returning to Caledonian Stadium permanently two years later following a stint with Spanish side Cordoba CF.

Anthony McDonald during his first spell with Caley Thistle.

Brechin boss Andy Kirk is pleased he has managed to convince the 21-year-old to join City, with the midfielder having featured as a trialist in Saturday’s 3-1 Highland League victory over Formartine United.

Kirk said: “We’re delighted to get someone of Anthony’s ability at Brechin. He’s an attacking midfielder who can play either side – he always wants to move forward with the ball and he’s very flexible.

“I know him from the Hearts Academy where he made his way through to the reserves and ultimately first team. We have tried a couple of times to bring him to the club and this time it has paid off.

“We’re fortunate to get a player of his quality and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.

“He’s a wee bit away in terms of fitness so we will work with him over the next couple of weeks to get him up to speed.

“He’s a very exciting player who can dribble, create opportunities and score goals.

|Since we lost Max Kucheriavyi, we’ve been looking to replace him and Anthony is that type of player.

“Anthony will be looking to play at a higher level again – he’s had a few injuries and setbacks and hopefully we can help him back to the levels he was at previously and if that’s the case, we’ve got one hell of a player there.”

