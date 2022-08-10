Youngsters impress Mark Cowie in Fraserburgh loss to St Johnstone B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Youngsters impress Mark Cowie in Fraserburgh loss to St Johnstone B

By Callum Law
August 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 7:04 am
Fraserburgh's Scott Murison, centre, who was later sent off, wins a header against St Johnstone B
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was pleased with their display in defeat against St Johnstone B in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Broch were beaten 2-0 by their full-time opponents in the first round tie at Bellslea. 

Cowie fielded a youthful side with youngsters Scott Murison, Kyle Wood, Jamie Maclellan and Zane Laird handed starts.

Other than the result Cowie felt it was a positive evening for the Breedon Highland League champions.

He said: “It was a good exercise, we changed the team quite a bit and the kids showed up well.

“They’re boys who have been on the fringes for the last year or two and they didn’t look out of place.

Fraserburgh’s Zane Laird attacks St Johnstone B’s defence.

“I thought we competed well, we expected them to knock the ball about a bit better than us.

“But there wasn’t much in the game, we tired a bit in the second half and put on some our more experienced players to try to get something.

“However, the second goal killed the game really. After that we were chasing it.

“It was a good exercise for us against a full-time players and although the result wasn’t what we were looking for every other aspect of the night was good.

“I thought Kyle, who is only 16 was brilliant, the rest are a wee bit older.

“Aidan Combe and Zane missed Saturday so it was good get minutes into them.”

Red card disappointment

Bailey Pert’s 34th minute curler from the edge of box and Taylor Steven’s neat 71st minute finish won the tie for Saints.

The only disappointment for Fraserburgh was a late red card for Murison for an apparent stamp on Scott Bright.

Cowie added: “I didn’t see it, but if Scott has stamped on him it’s a bit of naivety.

“He’s a young kid who wears his heart on his sleeve and gives 110% every time he goes on the pitch.

“He maybe could a bit carried away which can happen, I don’t think there was any malice in it.

“It was a heat of the moment thing, Scott will get reprimand and we’ll move on.”

