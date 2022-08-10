Youngsters impress Mark Cowie in Fraserburgh loss to St Johnstone B

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was pleased with their display in defeat against St Johnstone B in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Broch were beaten 2-0 by their full-time opponents in the first round tie at Bellslea.

Cowie fielded a youthful side with youngsters Scott Murison, Kyle Wood, Jamie Maclellan and Zane Laird handed starts.

Other than the result Cowie felt it was a positive evening for the Breedon Highland League champions.

He said: “It was a good exercise, we changed the team quite a bit and the kids showed up well.

“They’re boys who have been on the fringes for the last year or two and they didn’t look out of place.

“I thought we competed well, we expected them to knock the ball about a bit better than us.

“But there wasn’t much in the game, we tired a bit in the second half and put on some our more experienced players to try to get something.

“However, the second goal killed the game really. After that we were chasing it.

“It was a good exercise for us against a full-time players and although the result wasn’t what we were looking for every other aspect of the night was good.

“I thought Kyle, who is only 16 was brilliant, the rest are a wee bit older.

“Aidan Combe and Zane missed Saturday so it was good get minutes into them.”

Red card disappointment

Bailey Pert’s 34th minute curler from the edge of box and Taylor Steven’s neat 71st minute finish won the tie for Saints.

The only disappointment for Fraserburgh was a late red card for Murison for an apparent stamp on Scott Bright.

Cowie added: “I didn’t see it, but if Scott has stamped on him it’s a bit of naivety.

“He’s a young kid who wears his heart on his sleeve and gives 110% every time he goes on the pitch.

“He maybe could a bit carried away which can happen, I don’t think there was any malice in it.

“It was a heat of the moment thing, Scott will get reprimand and we’ll move on.”