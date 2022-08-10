Buckie Thistle aim to show Highland League’s quality in SPFL Trust Trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart is eager to show the quality of the Breedon Highland League on the national stage.

The Jags face Hearts B this evening in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy at Ferguson Park, the home of Whitehill Welfare.

Stewart, who is without Sam Morrison, Ryan Fyffe, Mark McLauchlan, Max Barry, Andrew MacAskill and Tom MacLennan, says the competition provides an opportunity for Highland League sides.

He said: “It’s always good if you can do well in the national competitions and get recognition for Buckie and for the Highland League.

“I think over the last five or six years, the standard in the Highland League has gone through the roof.

“Cove kind of took it to a new level before they got promoted, and then Brora, Fraserburgh, Brechin, Rothes, Inverurie and Formartine have all taken it on.

“Banks o’ Dee are in the league now as well and the standard keeps getting better.

“I’ve always been a big advocate of the Highland League and have always felt the standard is very good.

“We want to show how good the Highland League is in these competitions and that our teams can compete.

“Being away from home in midweek isn’t ideal, with players having to try to get time off work.

“That’s the difficult side of it, but we’re excited – it’s a reward for what we did last season and we want to try to put in a good performance.”

Hedgemen could still make another signing

Meanwhile, Brechin City are also in Challenge Cup action against Hibs B New Victoria Park, Newtongrange.

The Hedgemen have signed former Inverness Caley Thistle and Hearts midfielder Anthony McDonald and, although happy with his squad, manager Andy Kirk is still open to bringing in another new face.

He added: “I’m happy with where we are at the minute, we’ve got room for one more if we can find the right player.

✍ 𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗬 𝗠𝗖𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗗 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of former Hearts youngster Anthony McDonald (@anthonymcdd) on a two-year contract. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/grxjAj0Kqb pic.twitter.com/C44kaZsK9F — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) August 8, 2022

“But overall we’re coming along as a squad, we’re in a much better place than we were last year.

“We’ve got good quality and a lot of players who can play different positions.

“We’re happy with where we are, but we’re always on the lookout for that player who can make a huge difference to our team.”

On their Challenge Cup tie, Kirk added: “I expect Hibs to be a fit and technically good team.

“It’s a different challenge for us.”