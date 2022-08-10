Neil Macdonald steps down from Brora Rangers coaching role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Macdonald has stepped down from his coaching role with Brora Rangers due to work commitments.

Macdonald has assisted Cattachs boss Craig Campbell since his appointment last year, and he was also part of previous boss Steven Mackay’s coaching team.

The 35-year-old, who previously played for Brora, along with Elgin City, Clachnacuddin and Nairn County, said: “Due to work commitments, moving into shift work, I can’t give my 100% time to the team so sadly I’ve had to step aside.

Brora Rangers can today announce that Neil Macdonald has left the club due to work commitments. Neil has been a great servant to the club both in a playing and coaching capacity but a change in his job has meant he will be unable to continue in his role.https://t.co/tYQt6QeoAA pic.twitter.com/Be6GYvIeKx — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) August 10, 2022

“I would like to thank Cammy for the opportunity to move into coaching and thank everyone at the club for my time at Brora Rangers.”

Brora boss Campbell said: “I would like to thank Nelly for all his help and assistance to me since I became manager.

“His reliability and commitment was a huge help to myself and Josh Meekings. We wish him well in the future.”