SPFL Trust Trophy: Buckie Thistle behind twice but beat Hearts B; Brechin City defeat Hibs B on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

SPFL Trust Trophy: Buckie Thistle behind twice but beat Hearts B; Brechin City defeat Hibs B on penalties

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
August 10, 2022, 9:58 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 10:13 pm
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.

Buckie Thistle came from behind twice to beat Hearts B 3-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy and set up an all-Breedon Highland League clash with Brora Rangers.

Jags boss Graeme Stewart was without a number of players for Wednesday’s trip to meet the Jambos’ second string – who play in the Lowland League – with the game taking place at Ferguson Park, the home of Whitehill Welfare.

Sam Morrison, Ryan Fyffe, Mark McLauchlan, Max Barry, Andrew MacAskill and Tom MacLennan were absent for the visitors.

Buckie striker Josh Peters tested Hearts keeper Harry Stone from range soon after kick-off in Rosewell, Midlothian.

Jags goalie Lee Herbert was then called into action for the first time on eight minutes to save an effort from Euan Henderson.

On 28, Hearts striker Henderson lobbed Herbert, but the ball dropped just wide, before – just a minute later – Buckie’s Kyle Macleod fired over after Peters had struck the post.

However, on 34 minutes, the home side made it 1-0  – Henderson taking the ball past Herbert and, although the attacker went to ground, his team-mate Connor Smith was left with a close-range tap-in.

After the break, the visitors soon got themselves back on level terms, with Jack Murray heading Sam Pugh’s corner beyond Stone on 49 minutes, and the Jags almost taking the lead two minutes later when sub Sam Urquhart had an effort cleared off the line.

At the other, Herbert denied Hearts’ Smith a second by pushing a shot against the crossbar.

But Hearts reclaimed their advantage on 69 minutes when Scott McGill crashed the ball off the underside of the bar and the referee ruled it had cross the line.

However, Buckie would turn the game on its head by scoring on 72 and 74 minutes – first Cohen Ramsay controlled and finished off a high cross to make it 2-2, before Pugh sent a free-kick under Jambos keeper Stone for 3-2.

Although Hearts would threaten a third goal of their own soon after, Stewart’s side saw the victory out and will now face Brora at Victoria Park on August 23 or 24.

Brechin through after spot-kicks away win over Hibs B

Meanwhile, Brechin City reached the second round after defeating Hibs B 4-1 on penalties at New Victoria Park, Newtongrange, after the sides had drawn 1-1 over 90 minutes.

The first chance of the match came Brechin’s way after just six minutes when a Jordan Northcott shot was saved by Murray Johnson.

City continued to have the upper hand in the early exchanges and they were desperately unlucky not to open the scoring after 24 minutes when Northcott’s pace saw him race to the bye-line and cut the ball across the face of the goal for Grady McGrath, whose first-time volley came crashing back off the crossbar.

Hibs were enjoying a fair amount of possession without creating anything clear-cut in front of goal, with the last half-chance of the half falling to Brechin with a couple of minutes remaining when Marc Scott fired a 25-yard drive over the bar.

City started on the front-foot at the beginning of the second-half with Northcott curling a shot just wide of the target three minutes in.

Hibs then threatened in the 52nd minute when Josh O’Connor raced clear of the visitors defence, but his shot was deflected for a corner.

Hibs would surge forward again and Kevin McHattie had to look sharp to keep an O’Connor close-range effort off the line as the hosts looked to break the deadlock.

Brechin’s Jordan Northcott, left.

Brechin made the vital breakthrough in the 73rd minute when Northcott’s pace saw him race beyond the home defence before he deftly lobbed Johnson to make it 1-0.

However, Hibs weren’t out of it and they levelled the tie with just three minutes remaining when Ethan Laidlaw rifled the ball home from close-range after Davidson had lost possession further up the field.

The tie then went to penalties with City prevailing 4-1 after Hibs saw their first effort saved by Lenny Wilson before missing their second spot-kick.

Brechin will host League Two Stirling Albion in round two.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]