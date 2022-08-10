SPFL Trust Trophy: Buckie Thistle behind twice but beat Hearts B; Brechin City defeat Hibs B on penalties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle came from behind twice to beat Hearts B 3-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy and set up an all-Breedon Highland League clash with Brora Rangers.

Jags boss Graeme Stewart was without a number of players for Wednesday’s trip to meet the Jambos’ second string – who play in the Lowland League – with the game taking place at Ferguson Park, the home of Whitehill Welfare.

Sam Morrison, Ryan Fyffe, Mark McLauchlan, Max Barry, Andrew MacAskill and Tom MacLennan were absent for the visitors.

Buckie striker Josh Peters tested Hearts keeper Harry Stone from range soon after kick-off in Rosewell, Midlothian.

Jags goalie Lee Herbert was then called into action for the first time on eight minutes to save an effort from Euan Henderson.

On 28, Hearts striker Henderson lobbed Herbert, but the ball dropped just wide, before – just a minute later – Buckie’s Kyle Macleod fired over after Peters had struck the post.

However, on 34 minutes, the home side made it 1-0 – Henderson taking the ball past Herbert and, although the attacker went to ground, his team-mate Connor Smith was left with a close-range tap-in.

After the break, the visitors soon got themselves back on level terms, with Jack Murray heading Sam Pugh’s corner beyond Stone on 49 minutes, and the Jags almost taking the lead two minutes later when sub Sam Urquhart had an effort cleared off the line.

At the other, Herbert denied Hearts’ Smith a second by pushing a shot against the crossbar.

But Hearts reclaimed their advantage on 69 minutes when Scott McGill crashed the ball off the underside of the bar and the referee ruled it had cross the line.

However, Buckie would turn the game on its head by scoring on 72 and 74 minutes – first Cohen Ramsay controlled and finished off a high cross to make it 2-2, before Pugh sent a free-kick under Jambos keeper Stone for 3-2.

FULL TIME: Heart of Midlothian FC B 2 – 3 Buckie Thistle FC#HEABUC #Pitcherohttps://t.co/l2b1pprCl1 pic.twitter.com/BCPJleaWbi — Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) August 10, 2022

Although Hearts would threaten a third goal of their own soon after, Stewart’s side saw the victory out and will now face Brora at Victoria Park on August 23 or 24.

Brechin through after spot-kicks away win over Hibs B

Meanwhile, Brechin City reached the second round after defeating Hibs B 4-1 on penalties at New Victoria Park, Newtongrange, after the sides had drawn 1-1 over 90 minutes.

PENALTIES Kieran Inglis wins it for City! Hibernian B: ❌❌✅

Brechin City: ✅✅✅✅ — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) August 10, 2022

The first chance of the match came Brechin’s way after just six minutes when a Jordan Northcott shot was saved by Murray Johnson.

City continued to have the upper hand in the early exchanges and they were desperately unlucky not to open the scoring after 24 minutes when Northcott’s pace saw him race to the bye-line and cut the ball across the face of the goal for Grady McGrath, whose first-time volley came crashing back off the crossbar.

Hibs were enjoying a fair amount of possession without creating anything clear-cut in front of goal, with the last half-chance of the half falling to Brechin with a couple of minutes remaining when Marc Scott fired a 25-yard drive over the bar.

City started on the front-foot at the beginning of the second-half with Northcott curling a shot just wide of the target three minutes in.

Hibs then threatened in the 52nd minute when Josh O’Connor raced clear of the visitors defence, but his shot was deflected for a corner.

Hibs would surge forward again and Kevin McHattie had to look sharp to keep an O’Connor close-range effort off the line as the hosts looked to break the deadlock.

Brechin made the vital breakthrough in the 73rd minute when Northcott’s pace saw him race beyond the home defence before he deftly lobbed Johnson to make it 1-0.

However, Hibs weren’t out of it and they levelled the tie with just three minutes remaining when Ethan Laidlaw rifled the ball home from close-range after Davidson had lost possession further up the field.

The tie then went to penalties with City prevailing 4-1 after Hibs saw their first effort saved by Lenny Wilson before missing their second spot-kick.

Brechin will host League Two Stirling Albion in round two.