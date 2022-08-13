Gary Manson happy to have stronger Wick Academy squad available for Turriff United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Gary Manson happy to have stronger Wick Academy squad available for Turriff United clash

By Callum Law
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson is pleased to have a bigger squad for their clash with Turriff

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is pleased to have a stronger squad available for their clash with Turriff United at Harmsworth Park.

The Scorries only had 14 players available last weekend, with that number including three trialists from Orkney.

But this weekend Alan Farquhar, Alan Hughes and Gordon MacNab return, while four prospective new signings will also be involved.

Defender Sean Munro, formerly of Golspie Sutherland, ex-Thurso midfielders Cameron Montgomery and Roddy Innes, and midfielder James Mackintosh, formerly of Halkirk United, all come in to boost Manson’s options.

The Wick boss said: “We’re a bit stronger. Sean, Cameron, Roddy and James will be new signings for us after the Caithness summer football season is finished, but they’re available and will be with us for this game.

“Alan Farquhar, Alan Hughes and Gordon MacNab are also back, so we’re in a stronger position.

“It’s welcomed because it’s been a struggle over the first three weeks and we’ve been short of options.

“To have different options on the bench makes a big difference for what will be a difficult game against Turriff.”

Gordon MacNab and Wick team-mate Ross Allan have signed contract extensions

In a further boost, Wick also secured attacker MacNab and defender Ross Allan on contract extensions until the summer of 2025 this week.

Manson added: “Gordon and Ross are two experienced and established players in our squad so it’s good to get them signed up again.

“The squad is quite settled in terms of the core group and it’s good to keep that continuity.

“It was a no-brainer to offer both of extensions.”

Turra strike duo performing well

Meanwhile, Turriff boss Dean Donaldson is hoping his strikers can continue their fine start to the campaign.

Aaron Reid has attracted plenty of attention, having bagged four goals in United’s first three league games.

But Donaldson was also quick to praise his strike partner Ewan Clark, recruited from Junior side Rothie Rovers this summer.

Donaldson said: “Aaron wants to work hard, improve and help the team – I think if you told him to play centre-half, he’d play there.

“He’s a typical number nine who wants to score goals and he’s had a good start.

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson praised his strikers ahead of their game against Wick

“But you need players to bounce off each other and Aaron and Ewan are building a good partnership.

“Ewan maybe isn’t getting the goals, but he’s working really hard and doing a great job for the team. There’s no question the goals will come for Ewan as well.

“I’ve never had an easy game at Wick in all my time in the Highland League, they’re always a good side.

“Gary Manson is a good manager who will have them well set up, but hopefully our boys can perform and earn a result.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will both look to maintain their 100% records.

The Jags face Strathspey Thistle at Victoria Park, while the Hedgemen make the trip to Banff to tackle Deveronvale.

Lossiemouth meet Fraserburgh at Grant Park, with Ryan Cowie and Lewis Davidson still sidelined for the Broch.

Colin Charlesworth, Michael Clark, Liam MacDonald, Zander Jack, Robbie Foster, Andy Hunter, Lyall Booth and Alex Thoirs are missing for Huntly’s Christie Park clash with Rothes. Cameron Heslop and Fraser Hobday are doubts, but Gavin Elphinstone returns.

The Speysiders are without Alan Pollock, Fraser Robertson, Gregg Main, Sean McCarthy, Craig Cormack and Matheus Machado, but Greg Morrison could return.

Daniel Park and Stuart Smith miss Formartine United’s home game against Nairn County. Julian Wade is a doubt, but Kieran Lawrence is back.

Martin Callum returns for Clachnacuddin’s trip to Kynoch Park to face Keith.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]