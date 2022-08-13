Gary Manson happy to have stronger Wick Academy squad available for Turriff United clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is pleased to have a stronger squad available for their clash with Turriff United at Harmsworth Park.

The Scorries only had 14 players available last weekend, with that number including three trialists from Orkney.

But this weekend Alan Farquhar, Alan Hughes and Gordon MacNab return, while four prospective new signings will also be involved.

Defender Sean Munro, formerly of Golspie Sutherland, ex-Thurso midfielders Cameron Montgomery and Roddy Innes, and midfielder James Mackintosh, formerly of Halkirk United, all come in to boost Manson’s options.

The Wick boss said: “We’re a bit stronger. Sean, Cameron, Roddy and James will be new signings for us after the Caithness summer football season is finished, but they’re available and will be with us for this game.

“Alan Farquhar, Alan Hughes and Gordon MacNab are also back, so we’re in a stronger position.

“It’s welcomed because it’s been a struggle over the first three weeks and we’ve been short of options.

“To have different options on the bench makes a big difference for what will be a difficult game against Turriff.”

In a further boost, Wick also secured attacker MacNab and defender Ross Allan on contract extensions until the summer of 2025 this week.

Manson added: “Gordon and Ross are two experienced and established players in our squad so it’s good to get them signed up again.

“The squad is quite settled in terms of the core group and it’s good to keep that continuity.

“It was a no-brainer to offer both of extensions.”

Turra strike duo performing well

Meanwhile, Turriff boss Dean Donaldson is hoping his strikers can continue their fine start to the campaign.

Aaron Reid has attracted plenty of attention, having bagged four goals in United’s first three league games.

But Donaldson was also quick to praise his strike partner Ewan Clark, recruited from Junior side Rothie Rovers this summer.

Donaldson said: “Aaron wants to work hard, improve and help the team – I think if you told him to play centre-half, he’d play there.

“He’s a typical number nine who wants to score goals and he’s had a good start.

“But you need players to bounce off each other and Aaron and Ewan are building a good partnership.

“Ewan maybe isn’t getting the goals, but he’s working really hard and doing a great job for the team. There’s no question the goals will come for Ewan as well.

“I’ve never had an easy game at Wick in all my time in the Highland League, they’re always a good side.

“Gary Manson is a good manager who will have them well set up, but hopefully our boys can perform and earn a result.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will both look to maintain their 100% records.

The Jags face Strathspey Thistle at Victoria Park, while the Hedgemen make the trip to Banff to tackle Deveronvale.

Lossiemouth meet Fraserburgh at Grant Park, with Ryan Cowie and Lewis Davidson still sidelined for the Broch.

Colin Charlesworth, Michael Clark, Liam MacDonald, Zander Jack, Robbie Foster, Andy Hunter, Lyall Booth and Alex Thoirs are missing for Huntly’s Christie Park clash with Rothes. Cameron Heslop and Fraser Hobday are doubts, but Gavin Elphinstone returns.

The Speysiders are without Alan Pollock, Fraser Robertson, Gregg Main, Sean McCarthy, Craig Cormack and Matheus Machado, but Greg Morrison could return.

Daniel Park and Stuart Smith miss Formartine United’s home game against Nairn County. Julian Wade is a doubt, but Kieran Lawrence is back.

Martin Callum returns for Clachnacuddin’s trip to Kynoch Park to face Keith.

🚨⚽️🆕🆓 The #HighlandLeagueWeekly Friday preview show is out now – and this week it is… COMPLETELY FREE TO WATCH! No registering, no subscribing, just the chance to see what it's all about if you haven't had a look already. 📺 Here's the link:https://t.co/UCPr1FLMtl pic.twitter.com/sknAHcVNGj — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) August 12, 2022